It's been an incredible season for New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt in 2024-25. The Stockholm, Sweden native played to a point-per-game pace in 2023-24, leading to a mammoth eight-year contract extension for the Devils star. Bratt has lived up to the hype, establishing himself as an elite offensive producer. On Saturday night, he established himself in Devils franchise history.

New Jersey lost against the Ottawa Senators in front of their home fans. But Bratt provided an assist in this contest. This gives him 61 assists on the season. As a result, Bratt now owns the franchise's single-season record for most assists, according to ESPN. He surpasses defenseman Scott Stevens, who dished out 60 assists during the 1993-94 campaign.

Bratt is one of the most impactful players on the Devils roster at this time. Through 71 games, the Swedish forward has 20 goals to go along with his 61 assists. He currently leads all New Jersey skaters in points, with injured forward Jack Hughes coming second with 70 points in 62 games.

Devils' Jesper Bratt reacts to brutal loss to the Senators

The Devils hoped to claim an important two points on Saturday night against the Senators. Unfortunately, they could not do enough to claim victory. Bratt's assist helped New Jersey get on the board. But in the end, Ottawa skated away with a 3-2 win away from home.

Bratt spoke with reporters after the game. He mentioned liking the fight his team showed during the third period. However, he acknowledged that their efforts earlier in the game likely contributed to their close loss on Saturday night.

“I think we obviously had a good push in the third because we're desperate to win but I just don't think in the first or second period we're starting desperate enough,” Bratt said, via NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale. “Our puck battles and puck play just wasn't good enough and we had a hard time creating any offense in those first two periods. We weren't physically engaged in the battles to come up with pucks.”

The Devils fell to 37-28-6 on Saturday night with this loss to the Senators. Despite the defeat, New Jersey remains comfortable in their Metropolitan Division playoff seeding. They are six points ahead of the New York Rangers for third in the Metro. New Jersey continues its homestand on Monday when they play host to the Vancouver Canucks.