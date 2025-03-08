The New Jersey Devils didn't have the loudest trade deadline in 2025, instead opting to add some depth across the roster as they prepare for a playoff push. While New Jersey wasn't one of the teams going after some of the big fish on the market, it still clearly wanted to get ready to challenge late into May.

After the trade deadline passed on Friday, those hopes took a massive hit. The Devils were dealt a pair of brutal injury updates to two of their key defensemen, Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler, according to the team in a post on social media.

“Devils President, Hockey Operations and GM Tom Fitzgerald said Dougie Hamilton ‘will be out an extended time' and Jonas Siegenthaler will be out ‘the remainder of the (regular) season,'” the team posted on X.

Both of those losses could prove to be costly as the Devils jostle for position in the Eastern Conference. After a 6-1 loss to the league-leading Winnipeg Jets on Friday night, New Jersey is currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 72 points.

It looks like the Devils will be able to get into the postseason at the very least, but those two losses will severely hamper their chances of making a run if they don't get them back in time.

Hamilton is the top-scoring defenseman on the team this season, notching 40 points in 63 games while spending nearly 20 minutes a night on the ice. Siegenthaler didn't have the same production on offense, but is still a key component of the rotation and played more than 19 minutes a game over 55 games.

The Devils made a move to mitigate these losses before the deadline, acquiring depth defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks.

New Jersey is also dealing with injuries to its front line as well. Star center Jack Hughes is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, so the Devils have a lot of work to do to find a new identity before the playoffs get going next month.