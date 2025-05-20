The New York Islanders are headed into a massive offseason. The Isles are looking for a new general manager, have the number one overall pick, and have a lot of holes to fill. But it started with a few of their players heading over to Sweden to compete in the IIHF World Championships. Islanders center Bo Horvat was playing well for Team Canada until Tuesday, when he came home with a lower-body injury.

“Isles Player Update: Bo Horvat sustained a lower body injury at the World Championships playing for Hockey Canada. He will return to Long Island and see our team doctors,” the team's official account posted.

In the six games he played in the World Championships, Horvat scored four goals and added four assists. Canada won five of those games with an incredible 29-4 goal differential. Their one loss was to Team Finland, 2-1 in a shootout. Without Horvat, they still have some incredible center depth. Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are both wearing the Maple Leaf in Sweden.

The Islanders traded for Horvat during the 2022-23 season from the Vancouver Canucks. They immediately signed him to an eight-year extension, which has already paid dividends. He has stayed healthy through some injury-riddled seasons, dragged the 2024 team to the playoffs, and was solid throughout 2025.

Since joining the Islanders, Horvat has 141 points in 192 games. With a healthy season in 2025-26, he could reach 300 career goals and 300 career assists. But with this injury now clouding his offseason, Horvat and the Islanders could start the season on the wrong foot.

Details should be coming soon on Horvat's injury and whether the Islanders need to find a short-term replacement for him. But hopefully for them, it is not a big deal, and he is ready for training camp. When he gets there, it will be a new-look Islanders team.