Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders had a dreadful 2024-25 season, resulting in their missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, there is certainly reason to believe the team has reason for hope moving forward. The Islanders won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, giving them the No. 1 pick in the draft in late June.

New York is still searching for a general manager at this time. This leaves some questions unanswered as it pertains to their offseason approach. At the same time, it is clear there is a renewed sense of optimism on Long Island. Horvat and his teammates are already sensing it.

“We've got a bright future,” Horvat said recently, via NHL.com's Aaron Vickers. “Obviously having the No. 1 pick is huge, too, but we also have good pieces in our lineup right now. We have some key pieces, some young players and stuff that are going to take the next step, too. I'm excited about our squad and already can't wait for next year.”

Islanders' Bo Horvat believes in current group

The Islanders already have an impressive group of players on their NHL roster. Horvat, Mat Barzal, and Anders Lee lead the forward group. Meanwhile, Noah Dobson and goalie Ilya Sorokin handle things on the backend. Unfortunately, the future of this group is a bit unclear.

Lee is a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. He is still an effective top-six forward, coming off a 54-point season. His trade value may not be higher, which could see the New York captain switch teams this summer. Dobson, as well, is subject to trade rumors.

What happens certainly remains to be seen. In any event, there is belief within this group that they can do this. Horvat recently echoed this sentiment before leaving the IIHF World Championships due to injury.

“We do have the right guys in there to do it,” Horvat said, via Vickers. “It's just a matter of putting it all together. Staying healthy is a big thing, obviously, and having our best players in the lineup every single night. It's an exciting time and I can't wait to get back.”