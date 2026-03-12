The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a disappointing season with high expectations in the AL East. While injuries are already piling up for Baltimore, they are still expected to return to the playoffs. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hinted at some clubhouse friendships when discussing Jackson Holliday and their golf course relationship.

“Jackson's great, man, he's great,” Rutschman said on Foul Territory TV. “But I do enjoy any time, haven't gotten to golf with him [this spring], but when I do, it's a fun time. Because I just like talking, I like chirping in his ear, and he just doesn't say anything back. But I know it gets under his skin. One of these days, he's gonna crack and fire back with something hurtful.”

Aj Pierzynski then asked Rutschman for examples. “‘Terrible wedge shot,' like, ‘You have the hands of a brick maker.' I've never said that line on a course, but that could be something he could say.”

Rutschman ended the answer by saying that Holliday has yet to beat him on the golf course. But it does not seem as if they have dueled in 2026, as the infielder is dealing with a broken hamate bone that may cost him Opening Day.

Holliday was the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and played his first full season in MLB last year. In 149 games, he posted a .690 OPS, significantly better than his .595 mark in 60 games the prior season. The Orioles are counting on him to take another step forward in his age-22 season.

Rutschman was also the first overall pick back in 2019 and has been an All-Star twice. Last year was far and away his worst, with a .673 OPS and only nine home runs. If both of these golfing buddies take a step forward, the O's should be back in the postseason.