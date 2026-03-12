The rescension of the Ravens' Maxx Crosby trade shocked the NFL world on Tuesday evening. A move that seemingly bolstered the Ravens' Super Bowl chances was quickly undone, reportedly due to the results of Crosby's physical.

“Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical today, per sources. The Ravens get their first round picks back,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported via his X account on Tuesday.

In the recent edition of The Schrager Hour, Peter Schrager saw the instance as a trend. He referenced past situations in which the Ravens chose to walk away from potential deals. either trades or free-agent signings, after concerns arose during the players’ physical evaluations.

“Baltimore does have a history, and Eric DeCosta wasn’t necessarily the general manager,” Schrager said. “But in two different instances, and I’ve had people reach out to me and illuminate more on this. Baltimore signed Michael Brokers, I want to say it was during the Covid year. They signed Michael Brokers who was a big free agent, offensive linemen, they signed him, they brought him in. They did the physical examination and Brokers was then no longer a Raven.

He added, “Ryan Grant, not the running back, the wide receiver, who I want to say went to Tulane. Was a big free agent wide receiver, the Ravens signed him, did the physical, decided it didn’t check their boxes. Publicly said, yeah he’s a Raven, but than backed out before the New Year started.”

Crosby, a five-time Pro Bowler, finished the 2025 campaign with 73 total tackles (45 solo), 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and six pass deflections.