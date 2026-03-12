Team USA’s 5–3 victory over Team Mexico in World Baseball Classic pool play delivered more than just a key win in the standings. The matchup also produced the most-watched telecast in the tournament’s history, underscoring the growing national interest surrounding international baseball.

The Monday night showdown drew an average audience of 5,018,000 viewers across FOX and FOX Deportes, according to Nielsen Media Research data. The broadcast reached its peak viewership during a primetime stretch between 9:00 and 9:15 p.m. ET, when 5,649,000 viewers tuned in to watch the highly anticipated matchup between the two international rivals.

The milestone marks a dramatic increase in interest compared with previous World Baseball Classic broadcasts. The 2026 telecast rose 215 percent compared with Team USA’s lone World Baseball Classic pool-play game aired on FOX and FOX Deportes in 2023, which averaged 1,592,000 viewers. The latest figures highlight the tournament’s continued growth as an international event capable of drawing millions of viewers across both English- and Spanish-language broadcasts in the United States.

FOX Sports PR confirmed the milestone Wednesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by the following graphic.

Most-Watched 👏 WBC 👏 Telecast 👏 Ever Team USA's victory over Mexico, in Monday night's #WorldBaseballClassic showdown, delivered a whopping 5,018,000 viewers across FOX and FOX Deportes. Viewership peaked at 5,649,000 from 9:00-9:15 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/4yC9ae4v3D — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 11, 2026

The game also carried significant tournament implications for Team USA. The Americans improved to 3-0 in Pool B with the victory over Mexico before finishing pool play at 3-1 following an 8-6 loss to Italy. The United States remains in position to advance to the knockout rounds depending on the final result of the Italy vs. Mexico matchup, as the Italians have already built a six-run lead in the game. If the result holds, Team USA would move on based on run differential.

The record-setting audience also reflects the broader momentum surrounding the World Baseball Classic. With millions tuning in to watch marquee matchups like USA vs. Mexico, the tournament continues to establish itself as one of baseball’s premier international showcases and a major television draw during the global baseball calendar, as the event has continued to elevate its global profile and fan engagement since the previous 2023 tournament.