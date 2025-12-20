“They tried to write us off though, we ain't write back!” That was the message from Alabama football quarterback Ty Simpson late Friday night, channeling his inner Geno Smith after leading the Crimson Tide to a gritty 34-24 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Entering the game as the No. 9 seed on the road, Alabama faced plenty of doubters. For the first 20 minutes of play, those doubts looked justified. The hostile crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium was rocking as the Sooners raced out to a commanding 17-0 lead in the second quarter. The Tide offense looked stagnant, and the season appeared to be slipping away.

But Simpson and Alabama refused to fold. The redshirt junior quarterback settled in, orchestrating a massive comeback that stunned the home fans. Simpson finished the night completing key throws when it mattered most, tallying 232 passing yards and two touchdowns. He found a rhythm with freshman sensation Lotzeir Brooks, who hauled in two scores to spark the offense.

“Resiliency,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said of his team's performance. That resilience was on full display as the Tide rattled off 27 unanswered points, turning a blowout into a statement win.

The defense did its part, too, clamping down on Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer in the second half and allowing the offense to claw back into the game. By the time the clock hit zero, the “write off” narrative had been completely flipped.

Now, Simpson and the Crimson Tide turn their attention to the Rose Bowl, where they will face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals on New Year’s Day. If Friday night was any indication, Alabama football is more than ready to keep the pen moving.