No. 8 Oklahoma football met No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide with College Football Playoff stakes shaping the night from the opening snap. Early in the night, Deion Burks made an insane catch that froze the stadium. The electric moment came with the Sooners leading 10-0, a toe-tapping grab that defied angles and disbelief. He hauled it in along the sideline for a crucial first down, landing right in front of the Crimson Tide bench. Hands waved. Protests followed. Review ruled it clean. The crowd roared.

THIS CATCH FROM BURKS 😳 pic.twitter.com/IGMuyxuAX3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play landed in the second quarter on third down. Pressure mounted. Space vanished. Burks never flinched. At five-foot-nine and 180 pounds, he slipped past coverage, tracked the ball, and painted the sideline with precision. Officials slowed it down. The verdict stood. Oklahoma moved the chains. Momentum surged, even as the night would later turn.

Alabama football eventually erased a 17-point deficit to win 34-24, but the highlight lived on. It felt like a snapshot of Burks’ career arc. Steady. Fearless. Built for moments that demand balance and nerve.

Article Continues Below

An Oklahoma football moment that defined the stage

Now a fifth-year senior, Deion Burks has become a reliable engine for Oklahoma’s offense. Along the way, he ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 513 and has added three touchdowns. As the playoff stretch arrived, the veteran brought a career-high 50 catches, a clear sign of trust and timing. Beyond the numbers, he remains a walking highlight reel who still moves the chains when it matters most.

That third-down grab mattered because of context. First, it came against elite coverage, with the margin already razor thin. Then, it arrived just before the comeback storm shifted the night. In the end, Alabama finished the job, but Deion Burks left a catch of the year that replay angles could not erase.

In a sport obsessed with outcomes, moments still matter. Even with College Football Playoff stakes attached, one play still stood apart after the final score.