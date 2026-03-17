It just keeps on getting worse on the injury front for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Another Grizzlies player is done for the remainder of the 2025-26 NBA season, as Santi Aldama recently went under the knife to address a knee issue. He will no longer see action this campaign.

“Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama underwent a successful arthrosporic procedure and receive an orthobiologic injection today to address discomfort in his right knee. He will miss the rest of the 2025-2026 season and is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2026-2027 season,” Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

It has been over a month since Aldama last played a game, which was in a Feb. 4 meeting with the Sacramento Kings. The 25-year-old big man concludes his fifth season in the league with averages of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists — all career highs — through 43 games, including 11 starts.

Article Continues Below

Memphis entered Tuesday 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 23-44 record, 9.5 games outside of the final spot in the conference's Play-in Tournament picture. Given the long odds for the Grizzlies to make the Play-in, let alone the NBA Playoffs proper, the decision to have Aldama undergo a procedure before the season ends rather than in the summer seems like a smart move.

Aldama joins guard Scotty Pippen Jr., Zach Edey and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the sidelines, with all four ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, GG Jackson and Olivier-Maxence Prosper can be expected to enjoy solid minutes amid this development on Aldama, who was a first-round pick by the Utah Jazz in 2021.