As Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went through an injury scare in Sunday's 134-123 win over the Indiana Pacers, there was concern about whether the issue would keep the player out for a stretch of time. With the basketball world wondering what the injury status for the Bucks forward Antetokounmpo would be, the latest report reveals a timeline for the time he will miss.

According to Shams Charania, Antetokounmpo is dealing with “a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise,” as the team will evaluate him in a week.

“Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in one week, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Antetokounmpo has missed his fair share of time this season, as he's played in 36 games, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 62.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

A look at when Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained the injury

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Antetokounmpo would sustain the injury with under four minutes left to go in the aforementioned win over the Pacers on Sunday, landing awkwardly after a spin and posterizing dunk. He would only play 23 minutes in the contest, recording 31 points on 11 of 22 shooting from the field to go along with 14 rebounds and eight assists.

GIANNIS WITH THE SPIN AND THE POSTER. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KtGawn8yUo — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 15, 2026

Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers would speak about Antetokounmpo's injury after the game, where he guessed that he “hyperextended his left knee” on the dunk, according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Knowing what has been revealed, Rivers was right on the money, as Antetokounmpo will miss at least a week, with the next game potentially available for at the earliest being on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 25. After that is a home game on March 28 against the San Antonio Spurs, with the team currently at a 28-39 record, putting them 11th in the Eastern Conference.