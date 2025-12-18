There’s no two ways about it: the Los Angeles Dodgers have had a very good winter so far.

From stealing Edwin Diaz away from the New York Mets to bringing back Miguel Rojas after his World Series heroics, and other marginal moves like claiming Michael Siani, signing Nick Frasso, and Rule 5 drafting Angel Medina to minor league deals, the Dodgers have found ways to improve their roster across the board, even if they haven’t added a nine-figure contract just yet.

But should they even pursue a contract of that caliber?

On paper, the Dodgers are currently the best team in baseball and will only get better when they make expected moves like re-signing Kike Hernandez. They have three former league MVPs, include one in Shohei Ohtani who has secured the honor four times and counting, three pitchers who would be a number one on most other teams, and one of the best minor league systems in the game, with prospects like Josue De Paula, and Zyhir Hope who could set the team up very well for years and years to come.

Would a team like the Dodgers really need to add a star like Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, premier players at their position who will add hundreds of millions of dollars and anger opposing fans to the point of riot? Would the Dodgers risk further pushing sentiment towards a salary cap after already landing the best closer on the market to the biggest AAV of any relief pitcher in MLB history? Or should they look for the next Will Smith, Teoscar Hernandez, or even Max Muncy, who can hold things down in the middle of the lineup for years to come sans the outside spotlight or household name recognition?

If the Dodgers are wise, they will make another Michael Conforto-level move to add one more starting-caliber player in the outfield while also pursuing another wildcard international signing like Hyeseong Kim to add some long-term upside at the MLB level.

The Dodgers should complete their outfield with Harrison Bader

In theory, signing Conforto in 2025 to bookend the outfield opposite Hernandez made plenty of sense.

While Kike Hernandez was still on the team and had become the Dodgers' good luck charm in the playoffs, few expected him to remain an everyday starter over a full 162-game season in his mid-30s. Factor in Mookie Betts returning to shortstop full-time and Gavin Lux being traded to the Cincinnati Reds in order to free up another starting spot for a player like Tommy Edman, and the Dodgers had as many as three positional questions they needed to answer, with strong defense and an average hitter priorities at the bottom of the order.

Had Conforto lived up to his reputation in San Francisco with the Giants, he would have more than earned his $19 million deal, but he simply didn't. All of his hitting numbers were down pretty much across the board, and even his defense, arguably his calling card, hit multiple snags over the course of the regular season, leading the Dodgers to trade for Alex Call and leave Conforto off of their playoff roster entirely.

With Call returning in 2025, he will undoubtedly be in the mix for a starting spot in 2026, but his production was more or less on par with Conforto's in 2025 and would likely leave fans wanting more in a similar way if he started every day.

Enter Harrison Badder, the player LA arguably should have acquired at the deadline earlier this year.

Standing 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Bader is a journeyman outfielder who can play all three positions and provide some bottom-of-the-order pop with his bat. Over the course of his career, where he has played for six different teams since making his debut in 2017, Bader has recorded a positive WAR in all but one season, hitting .247/.313/.401 as a do-it-all outfield option.

In 2025, he largely played left field for the Minnesota Twins before transitioning to center field upon being acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies, where he played almost every day, including in the NLDS against the Dodgers. His hitting stats actually improved upon landing in Philadelphia, likely because of the star power around him, and even if he only played in three of the Phillies' playoff games because of a groin injury in Game 1, he still produced at the plate in limited capacity.

Would it be nice to bring back Tucker or Bellinger? Sure, but for what the Dodgers need, Bader would be a great get, especially since he only wants a multi-year deal in the $10-15 million range in free agency.

The Dodgers should bring in Munetaka Murakami to spell Max Muncy

Would it be disappointing for the Dodgers' biggest free agency additions of 2026 to largely be players in their 30s, who could technically hold things down for the next few years but won't be building blocks into the future? Sure, while Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts can both still play at a high level, they won't be on the team forever, with players like Muncy and Hernandez also on the back nine of their respective careers.

Fortunately, while the Dodgers do have a top-tier developmental system filled with potential starters for the future, they only have a few players on their 40-man roster who are in their 20s with massive potential, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Andy Pages, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, and Justin Wrobleski. Much like with Sasaki and Kim last season, the Dodgers should use their vast popularity in Japan to bring over a high-upside prospect who can help them out both in 2026 and into the future.

Munetaka Murakami, welcome to LA.

Nicknamed Murakami-sama for his ability to do god-like feats at the plate, Murakami amassed a healthy collection of awards during his time with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, including a pair of Central League MVPs, four NPB All-Star awards, the 2019 CL Rookie of the Year, and the Triple Crown in 2022. Murakami hit 265 home runs over his eight-year career in NBL and hit a personal best in 2022, when he broke the NPB record with 56 home runs and 134 RBIs.

While some have questioned what position Murakami should play in MLB, with some wondering if he will have to leave his native third base to play first or even DH in America, the Dodgers don't have a reliable backup at either position heading into 2026 outside of their usual utility options. Why not sign Murakam, give him a chance to grow like Kim in 2025, and see if he can unseat Muncy as the team's third baseman before the end of the regular season? Worst case, he's the team's top pinch hitter off the bench, which, considering how cold LA's offense became at times in 2025, would be more than a worthy addition.