The 2025 NHL Draft is underway with teams deciding the future of their franchise. One star that had scouts amazed throughout the 2024-25 campaign was Saginaw Spirit star Michael Misa. After a historic season, the 2024 Memorial Cup champion is headed to the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks drafted Misa with the (No. Pick) in the 2025 NHL Draft. As mentioned, he had a historic campaign with the Saginaw Spirit in 2024-25. He scored the fifth-highest points by a U18 skater in OHL history this past season. This put him in the discussion to potentially go No. 1. Instead, the New York Islanders went with Matthew Schaefer.

Misa is thought to be the best forward in this class. He may be one of its most exciting players regardless of position. There is a lot of Sharks fans can look forward to in the coming years, especially if he makes the NHL roster this fall.

What Sharks fans must know about Michael Misa?

Article Continues Below

Misa is one of the best skaters in this class. He leverages his incredible speed in multiple ways to create scoring chances. He can advance on defenders with straight-line speed or use it in short bursts to get past the last defender. Either way, defenders will have a hard time preventing him from making an impact in the offensive zone.

He has a ton of other skills NHL teams love. Misa is not the most physical player, but he does have muscle and will engage if players push him around. He is a good play driver and has elite hockey sense. The Spirit star also has one of the best shots in this class.

There are certainly some areas for improvement in his game. Teams may want to see him play with more of an edge at the next level, for instance. In saying this, his offensive skillset is hard to beat. And it may not take long for him to make noise at the NHL level for (team).