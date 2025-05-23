The New York Islanders are headed into a massive offseason. They let long-time president and general manager Lou Lamoriello go just before winning the NHL Draft Lottery. With big questions ahead, ownership set out to hire a new executive. The Islanders are set to hire Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant GM and Director of Hockey Operations Mathieu Darche as their new GM.

“Mathieu Darche is expected to be named GM of the New York Islanders today, as per sources,” TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Stefan Rosner of The Hockey News, and Newsday's Andrew Gross have all confirmed the report.

The Islanders had whittled down their applicant pool to three names: Darche, former Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen, and former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin. This decision comes as the team gets set to interview former Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan to be the next president.

Darche has spent the past six seasons in the Lightning front office, earning two Stanley Cup rings in that time. A 2019 profile by The Athletic's Joe Smith explained Darche's role. He had a “focus on budgeting, negotiating player contracts, and managing the salary cap.” While he did play for the Lightning, the hire was unexpected. He previously worked in sales.

Darche played in 250 NHL games, including 73 for the 2007-08 Lightning. He never made a stop with the Islanders, but is now their general manager. Darche was also never the teammate of Brendan Shanahan, who could become his new boss soon. In a league crushed for hiring the same coaches and GMs over and over, the Islanders have a first-time boss.

Despite the new hire, things are not done on Long Island yet. Shanahan's interview has not happened yet, according to Friedman. And on June 27, they will pick first in the 2025 NHL Draft.