The Chicago Cubs are nearing a key boost as Seiya Suzuki’s rehab assignment signals meaningful progress. This latest injury update highlights his recovery from a knee injury and points toward a potential return to the major league roster. For the Cubs, the development marks an important step forward.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the team’s upcoming road trip. He opened the season on the injured list with a right knee PCL sprain but has now cleared several key recovery checkpoints.

Suzuki sustained the injury during the World Baseball Classic in mid-March. Since then, he has progressed through controlled drills, baserunning, and defensive work. His upcoming rehab assignment reflects the team’s confidence in his readiness to return to game action.

The Athletic's Patrick Mooney shared the latest update on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the next phase of the right fielder's recovery timeline.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (knee) will begin a rehab assignment during the club’s upcoming road trip. The length of Suzuki’s minor-league stay is still to be determined (at either Double-A Knoxville or Triple-A Iowa). Cubs manager Craig Counsell: “We’re in a really good space.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) March 31, 2026

According to Mooney, Suzuki will begin his assignment soon, as the team continues to evaluate whether to place him at Double-A or Triple-A. The team will determine his return timeline based on his performance and health.

Chicago is currently in a three-game home series vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field, which began on Monday. They opened the series with a 7–2 victory and will look to build on that momentum in Game 2 on Tuesday night. At 2–2, Chicago is aiming to improve its early-season record.

The Cubs continue to monitor the 31-year-old closely as he works toward rejoining the major league roster. His presence in the lineup remains vital following a strong 2025 season in which he recorded 32 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Ultimately, the club views the step as a significant milestone. The organization no longer views Suzuki’s knee injury as a major limitation and is now preparing him for a full return to competition.