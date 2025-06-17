The New York Islanders are primed for a massive offseason. They already let Lou Lamoriello walk and named Mathieu Darche the lead hockey executive. New York has the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in 16 years, a restocked prospect pool, and money to spend in free agency.

The Islanders could trade center JG Pageau to open up money and roster space this offseason. Stefen Rosner of The Elmonters says the Boston Bruins have been a part of those conversations.

I'm told that the #NHLBruins are the latest team to inquire about #Isles Jean-Gabriel Pageau. @TheElmonters

Rosner lists the Bruins along with the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers as potential landing spots for Pageau. The Islanders traded for Pageau at the 2020 NHL Trade Deadline from the Ottawa Senators. Despite not winning the Stanley Cup, Pageau was solid for New York in four playoff appearances. His contract ends after the 2025-26 season.

The NHL salary cap is rising, which means every team will be able to fit Pageau under the ceiling. Centers are hard to find, and the Bruins, Oilers, and Golden Knights could all use one. They would control Pageau's rights for one more year and be able to extend him long before he hits free agency next July.

According to reports, Pageau could have been playing for the Stanley Cup this spring. Lamoriello denied a trade that would have sent him to Edmonton for a first-round pick. He did not want to retain half of his salary for the remainder of the contract, which Edmonton needed to fit under the cap. Darche could retain half of Pageau's salary to get a better pick, if that is his priority.

The Islanders could also trade Anders Lee, who is entering the final year of his contract. Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov are both restricted free agents and could cost a lot of money. Clearing Pageau's salary is the best way to do that.