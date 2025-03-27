The Edmonton Oilers made a few solid additions at the NHL trade deadline. They picked up defenseman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks and Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins as their biggest moves. But before they made the Frederic deal, they were poking around a center. Marco D'Amico from RG.org explained why the deal between the Oilers and Islanders fell through.

“According to sources close to the situation, the Islanders ultimately decided against the trade for two key reasons. The first was their unwillingness to retain salary on Pageau’s $5 million contract, which runs through the 2025–26 season. The second was a lack of interest in dealing veterans for a package centered around draft picks.”

The Oilers were looking to add Pageau as a defensive and face-off specialist. They would not need him to score, as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl take care of that. He has been excellent in playoff games before, while with the Islanders and Senators. As the Oilers look for a Stanley Cup, Pageau would have been a great addition.

The Oilers can still add Pageau this offseason, but Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello has made his requirements for a deal clear. Could the trade get done despite the failure at the deadline?

The Oilers can continue adding this offseason

Pageau's contract runs through next season and could be on the move in the offseason. The Islanders traded Brock Nelson to the Avalanche on deadline day and got prospect Calum Ritchie in the deal. He is a center who has shown serious upside in the Ontario Hockey League. If the Oilers do not find their defensive center in free agency, they could call Lamoriello again.

The salary cap is set to explode this offseason, going up by $7.5 million from its current $88 million. Despite Edmonton's $14 million commitment to Draisatil and upcoming extension with Connor McDavid, they may be able to take on Pageau without the Islanders retaining salary.

Even with the salary figured out, the Islanders still want a prospect from the Oilers in this trade. Lamoriello said after the deadline, “If we could have gotten younger and better, other than draft picks, we would have done it without question.” If the Oilers are willing to give up a prospect, this conversation could take off.

Pageau is the perfect fit for the Oilers as the team and the player chase the Stanley Cup. Just because the deal did not get done does not mean it won't this offseason.