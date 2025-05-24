The New York Islanders found their new general manager on Friday — but it doesn't look as though Brendan Shanahan will be joining his staff. As The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Saturday, it's not looking likely that the organization will hire the former Toronto Maple Leafs president.

“Just to close the loop on the Islanders and Brendan Shanahan, they did talk this week. But there isn’t a fit at this point. Believe it was a good conversation but there won’t be a hire there,” LeBrun wrote. “Mathieu Darche has both GM and EVP of Hockey titles. That second title is noteworthy. It’s basically president of hockey level.”

LeBrun also mentioned that “Shanahan is well respected among owners; he will re-surface somewhere at some point for sure.”

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley confirmed on Thursday that the franchise wouldn't be renewing Shanahan's contract. The 56-year-old was in the final season of a six-year contract he signed with the organization back in May of 2019.

“Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community,” Pelley said in the official statement.

“Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs' championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead. The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan's contributions and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future.”

Pelley didn't name a replacement, with Brad Treliving set to return as general manager in 2025-26 and Craig Berube continuing to coach the team moving forward.

Islanders tab Mathieu Darche to replace Lou Lamoriello

Although it's looking like the Islanders won't hire Shanahan, the organization made a huge move of its own on Friday. Darche was announced as both general manager and executive vice president, replacing Lamoriello, who was at the helm for eight seasons.

“I am truly honored by the opportunity to be the New York Islanders general manager and executive vice president,” Darche said. “I'd like to thank (co-owners) Scott Malkin, Jon Ledecky, John Collins, and the entire ownership group for entrusting me with the hockey operations of this great franchise.”

The 48-year-old spent the last three seasons as assistant GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and was director of hockey operations for the Bolts the previous three years. He won the Stanley Cup with the franchise in 2020 and 2021.

Darche's first big task will be the NHL Draft; despite finishing just nine points back of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference, New York won the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5.

They'll have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 draft on June 27, and have the opportunity to select a player who could make an immediate impact in 2025-26.

It'll be interesting to see if Shanahan ends up with an NHL team for next season, or takes a year off after spending the last 11 campaigns with the Maple Leafs.