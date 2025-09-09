The New York Islanders underwent some significant changes this offseason, both in the front office and on the ice. Lou Lamoriello was fired from the general manager post, and Mathieu Darche was hired. He proceeded to trade Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens and draft first overall on the same day. Now, everyone will be watching to see if Matthew Schaefer makes the Islanders' team out of training camp.

The Islanders picked Schaefer, a defenseman, over several forwards who could have gone first overall. The most noteworthy one was James Hagens, the Long Island native who expressed his lifelong Islanders fandom. But instead of going with the hometown kid, Darche played it safe and took the defenseman. Part of the reason was that Schaefer could be pro-ready this year.

The Islanders have six defensemen with NHL experience under contract for the 2025-26 season. Alexander Romanov, Adam Pelech, Tony DeAngelo, and Ryan Pulock will certainly be on the Opening Night roster. They are all getting paid high salaries for this year, and many more moving forward. Schaefer won't take any of their spots for the 2025-26 season.

The final two spots on the blue line would be between three defensemen: Adam Boqvist, Scott Mayfield, and Matthew Schaefer. Mayfield is the veteran of the group, with 11 years of experience, all with the Islanders. His contract pays him $3 million for five more years, and has aged as one of the worst deals in the league. Boqvist was scooped off waivers amid a myriad of injuries last year.

Schaefer would have to beat out one of those players to make the Islanders permanently. Once he plays ten games, a year will be burned off his entry-level contract. Will Darche and head coach Patrick Roy let that happen this year?

The Islanders may need Matthew Schaefer this year

One of Darche's first goals as the Islanders' general manager was to improve their prospect pipeline. Their American Hockey League affiliate was one of the worst teams in league history last year, and their blue line was dreadful. Lamoriello landed a top prospect, center Calum Ritchie, for Brock Nelson last trade deadline. But that, obviously, did not help the defenseman.

Schaefer may be needed by the Islanders throughout the season as an injury replacement. Isaiah George, a 2022 fourth-round pick, played 33 games in that role last season. But under new management and with a fan base yearning for a young talent to latch onto, Schaefer could be the seventh defenseman, bouncing between the OHL and NHL, next season.

Training camp should show whether Schaefer is over his head at the NHL level or if he is ready to be an everyday defenseman. Some of the best defenders in the league took multiple years in the amateur ranks to break through. Cale Makar did not debut until he was 20, Quinn Hughes played five games at 19, and Adam Fox did not play until he was 21.

But none of those players were taken first overall. Owen Power played eight games in the first season after he was taken first by the Buffalo Sabres.

There should be no panic from the Islanders' fan base if Schaefer does not play more than nine games this season. He turned 18 after the draft and would be one of the youngest players in the league if he did play. But the camp battle between Schaefer, Mayfield, and Boqvist for the final two spots will be fascinating to watch.

Other position battles will include on the wing, where the Islanders have 11 players under contract for eight spots. Semyon Varlamov and David Rittich may battle for the backup goalie spot, assuming Varlamov is healthy when camp begins.