The New York Rangers were just the fourth team in National Hockey League history to win the President's Trophy and miss out on the postseason altogether the next year. It was a disastrous campaign in the Big Apple, culminating in a 39-36-7 record — good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

It was also a chaotic year, with captain Jacob Trouba getting traded, along with Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko, Ryan Lindgren and Victor Mancini, among others. By the end of the campaign, the roster was completely different than the one that skated out on opening night in Pittsburgh on October 9.

And there are certain to be even more changes coming. Head coach Peter Laviolette was fired earlier in April, and there have been rumblings that both Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider — the latter the longest-tenured player on the team — could be getting a change of scenery at some point in the offseason.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what caused a collapse of this magnitude, especially as the Rangers came within two victories of a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024. There is likely a ton of blame to go around, but general manager Chris Drury knows this squad needs to change even more after he was handed an extension last week.

And the front office should be looking to the trade market to improve the roster — especially if Zibanejad or Kreider end up getting shipped out. The defensive unit looks relatively stable for next year, with Adam Fox, Carson Soucy, Will Borgen, Braden Schneider and Urho Vaakanainen locked into roster spots. One of K'Andre Miller or Zac Jones is also likely to get re-signed, if not both players, to complete the six-man unit.

The goalending also remains stable with Igor Shesterkin as the long-term starter and Jonathan Quick backing him up for at least one more season. But it's clear the forward core could use some more juice, and that's especially true as the rumors continue to swirl regarding a couple of veterans.

Here are a few players who could make sense as trade targets for Drury and the front office between now and October.

Jordan Greenway would add a new element to bottom-6

Although Jordan Greenway cost K'Andre Miller six games of the season after laying him out with a huge hit on December 11, there's a chance the two could end up being teammates. The Buffalo Sabres forward seems to fit the mold of what the Rangers are looking to be: tougher and more physical. JT Miller certainly brings that element, but Greenway could be a great addition to New York's bottom-six.

The Sabres did just sign the 30-year-old to a two-year contract, but the AAV is reasonable at $4 million, and a contract extension doesn't guarantee that Greenway won't be moved at some point. The Rangers could really use a player who can get to the net and cause havoc — Matt Rempe does that to an extent, and Adam Edstrom will be relied on to play a similar role.

But Greenway has been doing that for his entire career, and he's a very difficult player to keep away from the crease. It would be interesting to see if Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams would move a player he just re-signed less than two months ago, but there's certainly a possibility. The Rangers are all about skill-based offense that comes from the perimeter, and Greenway would add a different element. He's a true enforcer, and the type of player that should be coveted by this front office this summer.

Does Ryan O'Reilly need a change of scenery?

After a horrific season for the Predators, Nashville could be looking to blow it up this offseason. And center Ryan O'Reilly, who has two years left on his deal, could be a decent option. That is especially true if Zibanejad ends up moving on, giving the roster a hole at the center position.

O'Reilly is a respected veteran who has won the Stanley Cup and knows what it takes to win. He's still an effective player, managing 21 goals and 53 points in 79 games for the Preds in 2024-25. While a younger centerman like Tommy Novak might make a bit more sense — and the Rangers have sniffed around on him before — if the price is right, O'Reilly could be a nice addition to New York's top-six.

It probably doesn't make a lot of sense if Zibanejad remains on the team, as he, Vincent Trocheck and JT Miller figure to all play center. But if the Swede moves on, O'Reilly is still an effective player on a much cheaper contract.

Brady Tkachuk is unlikely but Rangers could swing for fences

The final player on this list is probably the most unlikely target for Rangers' brass — the captain of the Ottawa Senators. Brady Tkachuk is a terrific forward; he can score, dish the puck, hit, play defense, you name it. And he led the Sens back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Tkachuk still has three years remaining on his contract after this one, but his AAV of just over $8 million is currently a steal. While he's probably the last player GM Steve Staios wants to trade, New York won't be the only club inquiring about the power forward.

A little earlier in the season, respected Rangers reporter Vince Mercogliano floated the idea of the team going “big-game hunting.”

“It could come via trade, with Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk the big fish every GM around the NHL is hoping will shake loose one day, or via free agency, particularly with a 2026 class that could be led by Jack Eichel and Connor McDavid,” Mercogliano wrote. “Of course, there's a chance none of those players are going anywhere, but the larger point stands: Expect the Rangers to be in on pretty much any star talent who hits the market this summer or the next.”

After a really tough year, it's clear the Rangers need to make some changes this offseason, and it wouldn't be surprising if they made a couple huge offers for a few marquee players. Tkachuk is certainly one of them, and although there's a good chance he re-signs in Ottawa, anything can happen if the right offer is made.