Patrick Kane returned to the place where he won three Stanley Cups on Sunday, for the first time in his career playing an NHL game at the United Center not for the Chicago Blackhawks. And probably the greatest American-born player of all time delivered in the clutch yet again, calling game 1:43 into overtime to seal a massive 3-2 Detroit Red Wings victory in the Windy City.

The 35-year-old yelled “Showtime” with his arms high in the air after ending it, as he has done so many times in that building. And although it was for the wrong team — if you ask many of the 21,141 in attendance, at least — it was another vintage Patty Kane moment in a career that has had way too many to count.

“Just a lot of emotions right now, scoring that goal, being back here, being on a different team,” No. 88 explained afterwards. “Just tried to show the fans there at the end they’ll always have my heart here.” Kane is up to five goals and 12 points over an eight-game point streak since returning from injury, and he's helped lead the Wings into the top wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. That signing is looking better and better for both player and club.

The Wings continue to surge — they've won five straight — but there have been some other electric storylines across the league. Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs are also on a tear, now winners of seven consecutive contests. And Matthews is in the midst of an outrageous stretch himself, picking up back-to-back hat tricks for the first time since Wayne Gretzky did it 40 years ago (!) and now sitting on an insane 52 goals and 56 games. Oh, and Nikita Kucherov became the first player to hit the century mark in 2023-24, recording four more points in a Lightning win over the Devils. He's now at an absurd 102 points on the campaign, and it took him just 59 tries.

The point is, the NHL is a lot of fun right now. And it's only going to get better as teams jockey for postseason positioning — with some continuing to battle just for a spot in the dance. March is approaching rapidly, April just around the corner, and soon, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be back. Naturally, there is a plethora of movement in Week 20 of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings. Let's discuss.

For the third straight week, there's a different team occupying the most desired NHL Power Rankings slot — and it's the squad that's spent more time than any other at No. 1 this season. Hard to deny the New York Rangers after they tied a franchise record with 10 consecutive wins between Jan. 26-Feb. 24. Somewhat surprisingly, the Blueshirts couldn't break the record, instead losing 4-2 to the lowly Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday night. But despite the inability to set franchise bests, NY is looking like the league's premier team again. Igor Shesterkin is fully back, giving up just three total goals in wins over the Stars, Devils and Flyers earlier in the week.

Now 39-17-3, the Rangers have retaken the Eastern Conference lead, and are just one point back of the Canucks in the President's Trophy race with a game in hand. And that's with two hulking rookies in the lineup, including Matt Rempe, who scored his first goal and fought three times in his first five NHL games. Not too shabby. The start of a new streak could double as a revenge game against Columbus — this time at Madison Square Garden — on Wednesday night.

The Panthers lost just a single time in Week 19, but it was enough to bump them back down the NHL Power Rankings. On the heels of their thrilling 9-2 shellacking of the Lightning, Florida kept it going with an overtime win over Ottawa before a tough 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Canes two days later. Again needing overtime vs. the Capitals on Saturday, Gustav Forsling was the hero at Amerant Bank Arena, burying the winner 3:41 into the extra frame. With that, the Cats are just one point back of the Atlantic Division lead, and the same amount back of the Bruins and Blueshirts for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

In the midst of their worst stretch of 2023-24 — a span that saw the Canucks lose four straight times between Feb. 17-22 — Vancouver got one of their biggest wins of the season on Saturday night. Trailing the archrival Bruins 2-0 with under 10 minutes left in the third, Rick Tocchet's club orchestrated an electric comeback, scoring two late in regulation and one early in OT to bust the slump. It still cost the Nucks a spot in the NHL Power Rankings, but at least it isn't five L's in a row. Still, it was a very tough week in British Columbia, beginning with a wacky 10-7 loss to the Wild and followed up by two more defeats in Seattle and Colorado. Now back on the right track, Van will remain home to welcome the Penguins and Kings before embarking on a West Coast road trip.

Remarkably, the Bruins have gone past regulation in each of their last five games, and six of seven dating back to Feb. 13. In a four-game Week 19 slate, Boston was tied after regulation against the Stars, Oilers, Flames and Canucks — the last three on the road. Jeremy Swayman shut the door on Dallas in a shootout on Monday, and Charlie McAvoy scored the OT winner in a wild 6-5 triumph over Edmonton on Wednesday. The final two contests of the week both ended 3-2; Nazem Kadri called game on Thursday, and Brock Boeser ended it on Saturday night. And with that, the Bruins are somehow undefeated in regulation since Feb. 15, but haven't won in regulation since Feb. 8. It's been a very odd few weeks in Beantown, but with six losses in eight games, no one is satisfied. They remain in second place in the East — barely — ahead of a visit to Seattle to end the road trip on Monday night.

5. Winnipeg Jets (+2)

The Jets have put their end-of-January woes firmly in the rearview mirror, winning three games in a row and six of their last seven tries. This is looking, to me at least, like the favorite to win the Central Division. Although Dallas maintains a one-point lead, Winnipeg has three games in hand, and continue looking like a defensive juggernaut. Connor Hellebuyck is the overwhelming favorite to win the Vezina Trophy at this point, and with a fully healthy roster, the good times continue to roll in Manitoba. After a matchup with the Blues on Tuesday, a massive tilt against the Stars awaits in Texas on Thursday.

6. Dallas Stars (+1)

The Stars might lead the Jets in league standings, but they no longer do in the NHL Power Rankings. A nice 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday can't erase the bad taste from four consecutive losses beforehand. Dallas scored just eight total goals in losses to the Oilers, Bruins, Rangers and Senators. The righting of the ship against Carolina was huge, but four Ls in a row made no sense after a 9-2 drubbing of the Predators on Feb. 15. But, that's hockey for you. Discouragingly, Tyler Seguin is week-to-week, which is brutal as the Stanley Cup champion is in the midst of an excellent bounce-back campaign.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs (+5)

Auston Matthews continues to score at a pace that hasn't been seen in decades, and he's dragging the Leafs up the Atlantic Division table. Make that seven consecutive victories for Toronto, and a new debut at No. 7 in the NHL Power Rankings. How does 38 goals in that span sound? Out of nowhere, the Leafs are looking like a powerhouse, and still in contention to win the division. Now just seven points back of the Bruins with two games in hand — and with five straight home games coming up — it's looking very possible that the Canadian franchise can do it.

After going 16-0 between Dec. 21-Jan. 27, Connor McDavid's Oilers are 4-4-1 since, exacerbated by three straight losses in Week 19. That has Edmonton tumbling down the NHL Power Rankings, and now tied with the Kings for the No. 3 slot in the Pacific Division. All three of those defeats also came in front of the Alberta crowd at Rogers Place, which doesn't make them any easier to swallow. The Oil are looking into Jake Guentzel, and adding the Penguins superstar would make this the best top-six in the league — if it isn't already. Still, they need to turn things around before the deadline, starting with an important visit from Los Angeles on Monday.

9. Carolina Hurricanes (-1)

The Hurricanes followed up four wins in a row — the finale a Pyotr Kochetkov masterclass in a 1-0 victory over the Panthers — by losing two straight to end Week 19. And they were both very winnable games; Carolina dropped a 2-1 decision to Dallas before falling 3-2 to Buffalo in a shootout on Sunday. The Canes will have two more road games to deal with in Week 20, passing through Minnesota and Columbus to play the Wild and Blue Jackets on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. And after a middling week, the gap has increased to seven points separating Rod Brind'Amour's club from the division-leading Rangers.

10. Colorado Avalanche (-1)

It was another just fair week for the Avs, who played three games and picked up the exact same amount of points. Like I said last week, this pace isn't going to be good enough to win the division — especially the way the Jets are playing. Colorado beat Vancouver, which was a fantastic start to the week. But a 2-1 OT loss to the red hot Red Wings, followed by a 4-3 loss to the even hotter Maple Leafs, and the week was derailed. The big news out of Denver is that Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared by the NHLPA to practice, which is absolutely monumental. A lot of people still don't realize what a crucial piece of the team he is. With the big Russian back on the ice, Colorado's chances of returning to its early-season form are much higher.

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (-1)

The Hart Trophy is an absolute war in 2023-24, and Nikita Kucherov should be right at the top of the list. As Tampa Bay's depth continues to shrink, the Russian continues to produce prolifically to fill the holes. He, Nathan MacKinnon, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid will all have a great case to make come April, and it'll be intriguing to see which of those four is left off the ballot. The Bolts had a busy four-game week and played exactly .500 hockey, losing to the Senators and Capitals before beating the Islanders and Devils. They're in Philly for another outer-divisional matchup against the Flyers on Tuesday.

12. Detroit Red Wings (+1)

It was Showtime in Illinois for nearly two decades, and now it's Showtime in Michigan. Not too much has changed. Even after hip surgery, Patrick Kane can still play with the best of them. And make that five games without a loss for a Red Wings team that is very much not out of contention for the Atlantic Division crown. Detroit is 11 points back but looking dominant, scoring 20 total goals in triumphs over the Flames, Kraken, Avalanche, Blues and, of course, Hawks. With three of those games on the road, the squad will head back to Motown for all three of their Week 20 contests.

13. Los Angeles Kings (+1)

The Kings continue to turn things around in February as they try to come out the other side of a two-win-in-14-game stretch. That is not easy to do, but Los Angeles has had a fantastic couple of weeks. They've won seven of nine games, improving to 29-17-10 and again looking like a playoff team in the Western Conference. That was not the case at the end of 2023, but it's encouraging to see the bounce-back. This is still a very good squad, but they'll be tested over a three-game Canadian road trip that will take LA through Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver in Week 20.

14. Vegas Golden Knights (-3)

Just when Shea Theodore gets healthy, the Golden Knights suffer another brutal injury blow. Mark Stone is out week-to-week as Vegas remains one of the most injured teams in the NHL in 2023-24. And the results have reflected that, with the Knights mired in a three-game losing skid. Losers of five of six, this team is watching the gap between No. 2 and No. 3 in the Pacific Division continue to shrink. Jack Eichel remains without a timeline, and no one can replace what Stone brings to this lineup. Adin Hill and Logan Thompson are both struggling as of late, as well, and things don't get any easier on a five-game road trip. The first two opponents? Toronto and Boston.

15. Nashville Predators (+4)

Make it five wins in a row for the red hot Predators, who do not want to be denied a wildcard spot in the Western Conference this season. Besides Jeremy Lauzon leading the league in hits by a mile, Nashville's roster is laying it all on the line night in and night out, and Andrew Brunette is looking like the perfect coach for this club. The Preds had an absolute ball on the road, outscoring the Blues, Knights, Kings, Sharks and Ducks 22-10 and improving to 32-25-2 on the campaign. It might be time for us all to admit that this is a postseason team, especially as they currently occupy the final berth in the West.

16. Minnesota Wild (+4)

What a couple of weeks it's been for the Wild, who, like the Predators, do not want to be denied a playoff spot in 2024. Monday's 10-7 win over the Canucks was truly insane, with Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and JT Miller each scoring a hat trick. It was as thrilling of a weekday matinee matchup as you can get, and Minnesota came out on top. As they did in two of their other three games in Week 19, losing 6-3 to Winnipeg before beating Edmonton (4-2) and Seattle (5-2) to end the week. The top line of Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy continues to shine, and looks like one of the best trios in the league. Now just four points out of a playoff spot, the Wild are back in control of their own destiny with 24 games to go.

17. New Jersey Devils (-2)

The Devils were busy in Week 19, playing a trio of home games and one on the road — and losing three of them. After beating the Flyers 6-3 in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series, New Jersey has gone 1-3 since, falling to 29-25-4. It's time to admit that this is just not the same team as last year, despite the roster being extremely similar. The absence of Dougie Hamilton continues to be felt massively, as does the lacklustre play between the pipes. None of Nico Daws, Vitek Vanecek or Akira Schmid are the answer, although rookie Daws has been the best of the three. It's starting to look like, without an addition at the deadline, it'll be a playoff-less season in Newark. The Devils are now seven points back ahead of a three-game California road trip that begins Tuesday in San Jose.

18. Philadelphia Flyers (-2)

Scott Laughton has taken the trade rumors personally, going on a tear that has seen the 29-year-old score 10 points over a seven-game streak. Unfortunately, that has not done very much for the Flyers, who have lost four of five games dating back to Feb. 15. That includes a disappointing, low-scoring 2-1 loss to the Rangers, and a disappointing, high-scoring 7-6 loss to the Penguins. The latter brought back Pittsburgh-Philly early 2010s playoff vibes, when no goalies could make a save and the teams treated fans to multiple electric postseason tilts. John Tortorella won't like that in 2024, though. Not at all. The Flyers will look to course correct at home agains the Bolts on Tuesday.

19. St. Louis Blues (-2)

The Devils and Flyers dropped two spots in the NHL Power Rankings, and so did the Blues in Week 20. St. Louis was winning prolifically at the end of January, but have cooled off significantly this month. STL played three games last week and lost two of them, beginning the week with a 4-2 loss to the Leafs and ending it in a 6-1 beatdown at the hands of Kane and the Red Wings. They were able to at least secure two points against the reeling Islanders, but have fallen out of a playoff spot as the Preds continue to surge. With Nashville just ahead and Minnesota just behind — and both teams playing great hockey — the Blues need to figure it out, and fast.

20. Calgary Flames (+1)

The streaks continue in earnest for the Flames, who just don't know how to just win or lose a single game this season. Calgary is back on a three-game winning streak, on the heels of a three-game skid. Before that? Four consecutive wins, preceded by four consecutive losses. Just a weird season for this team. But, Week 19 was positive, with CGY very impressively beating Winnipeg, Boston and Edmonton. That is a gauntlet of a stretch, and the Flames handled it beautifully. They're still a longshot to make the playoffs, currently five points back and likely to look at least a little bit different after the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline. But it was an encouraging run ahead of a light seven days that will see Calgary welcome Los Angeles and Pittsburgh to the Saddledome in Week 20.

21. Pittsburgh Penguins (+1)

The postseason hopes might be continuing to fade for the Penguins, but Sidney Crosby is continuing to lead the way, as he has always done. No. 87 scored five points over two wins against the Flyers and Canadians, two crucial victories to keep this club alive in the playoff race. But it was preceded by two losses, and the magic number between Pittsburgh and a spot in the dance is now nine points. Things are very bleak, and it would take a monumental tear down the stretch to get in. I just don't think the Pens have it in them. Crosby does, but his team doesn't. We're under two weeks away from finally getting clarity on Jake Guentzel's future.

22. Seattle Kraken (-4)

Another team that continues to battle hard but remains on the outside looking in, the Kraken are playing .500 hockey in maybe their most important stretch of the campaign. After losses to the Wings and Wild in Week 19, Seattle is seven points back of a playoff spot, and watching the teams they are competing with go on hot stretches. The Kraken haven't been on one of those in a while, and are going to need one badly if they hope to get back into the dance. We know this team can surprise if they get in — just look at Round 1 and 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs — but it just is not looking good right now. The Bruins, Pens and Oilers visit Climate Pledge Arena this week.

23. Washington Capitals (+1)

Alex Ovechkin is back, and just in time. The Great Eight has 14 points in his last 11 games, and the Caps have won three of four games and picked up at least a point in all four of them. It probably won't be enough, though, especially after TJ Oshie went down week-to-week. With Evgeny Kuznetsov already out of the lineup, and Anthony Mantha likely to get traded at the deadline, it's going to take something special in the nation's capital with the roster as currently constructed. Washington has a busy four-game slate that begins vs. the Sens on Monday.

24. Buffalo Sabres (+1)

Don't look now, but the Sabres have won three games in a row for the first time this season. Considering we are 58 games into the 2023-24 campaign, it now makes a lot of sense why this team hasn't ever really been considered a playoff contender. Still, they'll take the wins where they can get them, and that came in the form of three one-goal defeats over the Canadiens, Blue Jackets and Hurricanes in Week 19. The Sabres are still 11 points back and likely to sell at the deadline, but it's probably been the best stretch of hockey played in Western New York since the end of 2022-23. And that's saying something.

25. Ottawa Senators (+1)

The Senators waited until they were basically out of the running, then decided to turn things on; Ottawa has won seven of 10 games. It's probably much too little, too late, but the Sens are showing signs of life. That was demonstrated by impressive wins over the Lighting, Stars, and Golden Knights — three teams with Stanley Cup aspirations — in Week 19. And they came within one goal of making it four straight wins, losing 3-2 to the Panthers in overtime but still taking it past regulation. That adds up to seven of a possible eight points, and enough for a bump up the NHL Power Rankings.

26. New York Islanders (-3)

A mid-season coaching change has worked wonders for a couple of teams this season. Just look at the Oilers as one example. Unfortunately in Long Island, Patrick Roy doesn't seem to be the answer. Either that or the team is just not good enough. But New York has lost two in a row, five of six, and eight of 11 to fall to nine points back of a playoff berth. Ilya Sorokin, who at one point was saving this club, has also not been good enough. Nor have the top guys who have been relied upon to score goals. The alarm bells are ringing in earnest, and the Isles might not be saveable in 2024.

27. Montreal Canadiens (no change)

Make it five losses in a row for the Habs, who valiantly hung on for as long as they could but have now certainly played themselves out of postseason contention. It doesn't matter which of the three goaltenders are between the pipes, it isn't leading to positive results in Montreal. Jake Allen is still the likeliest to be traded, and he hasn't played too badly considering the team in front of him. Now 22-28-8, it'll be interesting to see if the Canadiens will fall to last place in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets are just four points back with a game in hand.

28. Columbus Blue Jackets (+1)

Another week, another slight jump for the Jackets up the NHL Power Rankings. And playing .500 hockey was all it took. That, and the Coyotes to lose 12 games in a row (more on that very shortly). Well, that and Columbus denying New York what would have been the longest winning streak in franchise history. Instead of 11 consecutive victorious for the Blueshirts, it's one consecutive loss after an impressive W for the Blue Jackets on Sunday night. They also shipped Emil Benstrom out of town in Week 19, trading him to the Penguins for Alex Nylander and a sixth-rounder.

29. Arizona Coyotes (-1)

Stop me if you've already heard this, but the Yotes have lost 12 games in a row. That is by far the longest streak in the league, and Arizona might as well be in the No. 32 spot in the NHL Power Rankings. Who's to say they won't get there, the way this club is playing. The front office has already admitted they will be sellers at the deadline (obviously), Clayton Keller is injured, and the 2023-24 season is a wrap in the desert. Will this roster be able to snap the despicable losing skid in Canada in Week 20? The Canadiens, Leafs and Senators hope not.

30. Anaheim Ducks (no change)

The Ducks are doing their best to stay in the thick of the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Anaheim remains No. 30 in both league standings and the NHL Power Rankings after three defeats in a busy four-game week. After taking out the Sabres on Monday, the Ducks lost to the Jackets, Kings and Predators, falling to 20-35-3 and still firmly seventh place in the Pacific Division. There's really nothing going on in this California city, and probably won't be again until Trevor Zegras either returns from injury or is traded.

31. San Jose Sharks (+1)

Despite playing twice in Week 19 and losing both times, the Sharks got a merciful, if miniature, jump up the NHL Power Rankings. That's largely due to the futility of the team below them, though. San Jose was shut out 4-0 by Vegas, then doubled up 4-2 by the Predators in a light week in California. That dropped the record to a ghastly 15-35-6. With under two weeks until the deadline, general manager Mike Grier will likely be selling everyone he can on or before Mar. 8 — making an already very bad team even worse. The No. 31 spot is by no means safe.

32. Chicago Blackhawks (-1)

After a week out of the NHL Power Rankings basement, it's back to the No. 32 spot after four straight losses for the Blackhawks. The last one will hurt the least, with the fans at the United Center getting their money's worth and then some from No. 88. But it doesn't change the fact that, even with Connor Bedard back in the lineup, this is just an abysmal hockey club. If you don't count a 3-2 win over the Senators on Feb. 17, the Hawks have lost 12 games in a row dating back to late January. They were also defeated by the Hurricanes, Flyers and Jets in Week 19. Bedard will certainly make things more fun — as did Kane's electric return — but there probably won't be too much more to cheer about in the Windy City the rest of the way.