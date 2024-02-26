The Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks met in a highly anticipated contest on Sunday. Former Blackhawks star Patrick Kane made his return to Chicago for the first time as a visitor. And former Detroit and Chicago star Chris Chelios had his jersey retired before the game. It was must-watch hockey, and it didn't disappoint.
Chicago had the lead with less than five minutes left in the game. However, Detroit had luck on its side. Former Blackhawks star Alex DeBrincat scored on a fortunate bounce to tie the game. And Kane delivered the storybook ending with a breakaway goal in overtime. It marks Detroit's fifth consecutive win.
In the wake of the goal, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. Many were left in awe at the moment, while others were left in disbelief. Either way, “Showtime” once again captured the attention of the hockey world with another unbelievable performance.
Fans react to Patrick Kane, Red Wings beating Blackhawks
The story around Kane beating the Blackhawks in Chicago captured many. The future Hall of Famer played most of his illustrious career in the Windy City. He helped the franchise win three Stanley Cups before being traded to the New York Rangers at last year's NHL Trade Deadline.
Some others were simply in awe of the goal. Furthermore, other angles of the goal were shared on social media. Here is a look at the overtime winner from inside the arena. Watching it without any commentary is an experience in and of itself.
This goal added fuel to the fire for Red Wings fans, though. Kane joined the team back in November on a one-year contract. He had hip surgery over the offseason, leaving many to doubt his ability to truly return to the ice. However, after his performance this season, Red Wings fans have one thing on their minds.
Patrick Kane now has 28 points through 27 games for the Red Wings. As Detroit fights for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the future Hall of Famer has come through in a massive way. It'll certainly be interesting to see if Kane and the Red Wings can keep this momentum going the rest of the season.