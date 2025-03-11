The New York Rangers have undergone a massive re-tool during the 2024-25 season. Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko, Ryan Lindgren, and Jimmy Vesey are out. JT Miller, Carson Soucy, Urho Vaakanainen, and Will Borgen are in. But one rumor has simmered through it all. The Athletic's Arthur Staple reports that the Rangers are still interested in Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

“There’s Brady Tkachuk, but let’s not get anyone in trouble talking too much about him,” Staple said, referencing some drama about rumors from earlier this season. “If he ever expressed a desire to leave the Ottawa Senators, though, the Rangers would be pushing to get to the front of the line, no question.”

Tkachuk is an excellent hockey player and showed his worth in big games during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Rangers are barking up the right tree by targeting him. But there is one massive qualifier in Staple's reporting. If Tkachuk wants to stay in Ottawa, the Senators are not going to trade him.

Tkachuk not only leads the Senators in goals with 26 but is their captain. As they look to make the playoffs for the first time in his career, they will keep him as long as he wants to be there.

Where can the Rangers find a Brady Tkachuk-esque player?

The Rangers will likely not land Brady Tkachuk anytime soon. He has a no-movement clause starting on July 1 that he would have to waive and the Senators should not be interested in trading him. The unrestricted free agent pool does not have elite talent outside of Mitch Marner, who is a different type of player.

Tkachuk is a 30-goal scorer who plays center and is physical. Those players are not easy to find but Predators veteran Ryan O'Reilly could be the best option this offseason. He won't be dropping the gloves anytime soon, but he can score at a similar rate to Tkachuk. O'Reilly has won a Stanley Cup and has an affordable $4.5 million cap hit through 2026-27.

The Rangers could stick it to their cross-town rival Islanders by signing Brock Nelson this offseason. After Lou Lamoriello traded the center to the Avalanche, he is likely to hit free agency. Again, he is a great goal-scorer but will not provide the physicality Chris Drury is looking for.

While Tkachuk is a unique player, the Rangers need to find a new target to trade for. The Senators are not going to trade Tkachuk, especially if they make the playoffs this year.