The New York Rangers limped into the 2026 Olympic break at the bottom of the standings. They sit last in the Metropolitan Division and are 19 points out of the second wild-card spot after a 2-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Rangers captain J.T. Miller was clearly frustrated after the game and admitted he had no answers for what was going wrong, raising concerns about leadership during a rough stretch at home.

“I don’t know,” Miller said. “It hasn’t been good enough the last little while. Try to regroup, freshen up. … We just need to enjoy or take time – I literally don’t know. Come back with a better mindset, I guess.”

The Rangers were badly outplayed at home, getting outshot 42-16 and showing little energy against the top team in the Metropolitan Division. They head into the break having lost four straight games and 12 of their last 14. It’s not just that they’re losing, but how lopsided the losses have been. New York has given up five or more goals six times, including a humiliating 10-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins on Jan. 10.

The Blueshirts understand they are no longer contenders, which has pushed general manager Chris Drury into sell mode. He has already traded defenseman Carson Soucy to the rival New York Islanders and moved goal scorer Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings earlier this week. With about a month remaining before the NHL trade deadline, it looks like Drury’s roster shakeup may not be finished.

Miller won’t get much of a break, as he and teammate Vincent Trochek will head to Milan to represent the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Mika Zibanejad will also be in action, skating for Sweden.

The Rangers sit at 22-29-6 and are the only team in the Eastern Conference with a record below .500. They trail the Bruins for the second and final wild-card spot and will return to action on February 26 against the Philadelphia Flyers.