For nearly sixty minutes, Sweden executed the kind of disciplined hockey that keeps Olympic dreams alive. Then in a matter of seconds, everything changed, evidently leaving Mika Zibanejad aghast, at least according to his comments post-game.

Zibanejad’s late equalizer initially made the game 1-1 to force overtime before Quinn Hughes’ winner finished things off 3:27 into overtime.

“Just empty. It's tough. I thought we pushed, we pushed through the whole third and obviously get the tying goal. Get ourselves to overtime. To see the puck go in for them and you know it's over, it's tough,” Zibanejad said, per a post on X by New York Post Sports’ Mollie Walker.

Zibanejad’s late equalizer with just over a minute remaining in regulation was the culmination of Sweden’s relentless third-period push. After spending much of the game contained by Connor Hellebuyck and a disciplined American defensive structure, Sweden finally broke through as Zibanejad blasted a one-timer past the U.S. goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Team USA eventually passed the test via Hughes, who controlled play during overtime and eventually sealed the win.

“We’ve got guys that have won Cups, gone deep in the playoffs and a lot of experience. You just pick yourself back up and get ready to go,” he said post-game, per The Athletic.

Team USA generated significant pressure in the second period, taking the lead through Dylan Larkin’s redirection, but grew conservative in the third. That shift allowed Sweden to build sustained pressure, generating chances and eventually earning the equalizer that nearly turned the game.

Defensively, however, the Americans showed the blueprint of a medal contender. Charlie McAvoy set the tone physically, the blue line collectively limited high-danger chances, and Hellebuyck remained calm throughout, turning aside all but one of Sweden’s 29 shots.

Team USA advances to the semifinals with the win, where they will take on Team Slovakia, ranked 9th in the world. A win would mean playing for the gold medal against one of Team Canada or Finland.