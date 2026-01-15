There are 16 teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference and the New York Rangers find themselves at the bottom of the standings. The Rangers don't look like a last-place team when their roster is analyzed, but that's just what they are. The Rangers have struggled badly when playing at home (5-13-4) this season, and the team has been shut out a myriad of times.

Vincent Trocheck was asked why the Rangers' 10-2 loss to the Bruins hasn't resonated with the players the way they would have wanted it to: "It's resonating, I promise." pic.twitter.com/yF6HbN6D5p — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) January 15, 2026

Overall, the last-place Rangers have played brutal hockey at Madison Square Garden and they appear to be sinking deeper into the abyss. They have lost 5 games in a row and they are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. They have played many poor games since the start of 2026, and they appeared to be at their worst when they suffered a 10-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins last Saturday.

The Bruins are a hustling team that appears to have a legitimate chance at coming down with a Wild Card spot in the playoffs and they regularly play with maximum effort. The Rangers could not match their attitude or energy and allowed Marat Khusnutdinov and Pavel Zacha to each score hat tricks

Rangers facing questions about level of care

The Bruins went up and down the ice with a reckless attitude while the Rangers were two steps behind throughout the night. Rangers captain Vincent Trocheck says the loss to the Bruins continues to radiate throughout the organization. “It's resonating, I promise,” Trocheck said.

The embarrassment of that loss has not brought a change of the team's fortunes, but it could lead to several moves by the NHL's trade deadline. Since getting embarrassed by the Bruins at TD Garden, the Rangers suffered a 4-2 loss at home to the Seattle Kraken and an 8-4 humiliation on home ice against the Ottawa Senators. The Rangers trailed 6-0 against the Sens before they got on the scoreboard.

The Rangers will try to end their losing ways when the go to Philadelphia to play the Flyers Saturday.