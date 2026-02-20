The United States is beaoming with pride after seeing the Women's Hockey team defeat Canada in OT to win the gold medal at the Milan Olympics. It was a moment that won the hearts of so many, including New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan.

After the win, Sullivan spoke movingly about what that moment means in its historical context, per Mollie Walker of The New York Post.

“What a terrific hockey team,” he said. “They’ll be an inspiration for the next generation of girls growing up in the United States. It’s crazy how far women’s hockey has come in the United States, and a lot of it is due to teams like this and the girls that play on these teams. They inspire the next generation. That’s how it works.”

The Americans came back to triumph over the Canadians 2-1. In the process, the Americans captured their third gold medal in Olympic history. Each time they defeated Canada. In 1998, they won the first-ever women's hockey tournament at the Nagano Olympics. They defeated Canada in the gold medal game 3-1.

Article Continues Below

Twenty years later, they won the gold medal in PyeongChang, beating Canada 3-2.

This victory at the Milan Olympics featured some notable players. Team captain Hilary Knight closed out her Olympic career. Also, Laila Edwards became the first black woman to play for Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

Megan Keller led the team with 9 points: three goals and six assists. Hannah Blika led with four goals.

In May 2025, Sullivan became the Rangers' head coach after ten years with the Pittsburgh Penguins.