The New York Rangers have begun their retooling process. Rangers general manager Chris Drury made the team's intentions public in a letter to fans before the NHL's Olympic break. After this letter was made public, New York went on to trade Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders before sending Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings before the league's roster freeze.

The Rangers have been one of the league's worst teams since a disappointing fall off from a 12-4-0 start in 2024-25. New York made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024 and seemed prime for a run at the Stanley Cup last year. However, they stumbled to a fifth-place finish in the Metropolitan Division, missing the postseason altogether.

This season, things have gone from bad to worse for the Blueshirts. They currently sit last in the Eastern Conference with 50 points. Additionally, they are eight points back of the New Jersey Devils, who are second-to-last in the conference. The Rangers have an aging core and little hope of making the postseason this year.

The decision to retool certainly makes sense. Now, the Rangers have to ensure they hit on the trades and picks they make. With Panarin gone, though, the conversation shifts to who the next player out of town will be. Here is one player the Rangers must trade before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Rangers could get a lot of value in Vincent Trocheck trade

There are some important parameters to consider when it comes to this discussion. As mentioned, the Rangers' core is aging. Most of their top trade candidates are on the other side of 30. This limits the number and types of teams interested in those players.

Article Continues Below

New York has a couple of young players they could theoretically trade in Braden Schneider, Alexis Lafreniere, and Will Cuylle. However, Cuylle is the sort of player the Blueshirts should be keeping at this time. And the trade value of Schneider and Lafreniere may not justify trading them.

Thankfully, there is a veteran who could give the Rangers good value in a trade. Vincent Trocheck is no stranger to trade rumors by any means. He is one of the most well-respected players in the league. He could certainly be in demand when the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline rolls around.

Trocheck can provide important secondary offense. He isn't too far removed from a 77-point season, the year New York made the East Final. In that postseason run, he recorded 20 points in 18 games, as well.

He provides additional value on the defensive end of the ice as well as in the faceoff circle. Trocheck is one of the best faceoff takers in the league, owning a 56.5% win rate in the circle. His defense has been strong through the years, though there is a bit of a dip this season.

Players with his ability aren't always available for trade. And they are almost never available for trade with his contract situation. Trocheck makes $5.625 million a season, which is very affordable. If New York retains salary, he becomes even more affordable. He is also signed long-term, as he won't be a free agent until 2032.

The Rangers have an opportunity to take advantage of the trade market this season. Trocheck can provide a ton of value, given the number of teams looking for a top-six center on an affordable cap hit. New York has to consider all possibilities with Trocheck heading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.