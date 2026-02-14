After a decade without playoff hockey, the Detroit Red Wings appear to be back. They entered the NHL's Olympic break tied for second in the Atlantic Division, sitting even with the Montreal Canadiens on points. Furthermore, they have an eight-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets, the best non-playoff team on points at this time.

The Red Wings have either sold, stood pat, or made some minor moves at the deadline in recent years. However, they could swing for the fences this year. The Eastern Conference is wide open. While Detroit's roster certainly has some holes, they can make a couple trades and be right in the race this spring.

There are a number of directions the Red Wings can take when it comes to the deadline. Detroit could spend its big splash on a defenseman to give Simon Edvinsson and Moritz Seider a bit of breathing room. Alternatively, they could target a center to ease pressure off Dylan Larkin as well as mentor young players like Marco Kasper.

If they elect to go with a center, the New York Rangers are a clear match. And there's one player the Red Wings should target above all. With this in mind, here is a perfect trade offer the Red Wings can make for center Vincent Trocheck.

Trade Proposal – The Detroit Red Wings acquire Vincent Trocheck from the New York Rangers. In exchange, the Rangers acquire winger Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and a conditional 2026 second-round pick. The second-round pick becomes a first-round pick if Detroit wins a playoff series.

Red Wings bring Vincent Trocheck back to Michigan

Identifying trends can give one clear insight into what a team could do in the future. Of course, the future can be nigh unpredictable at times. When it comes to Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, though, he tips his hand at some points.

Yzerman has gone on record wanting to add players who fit Detroit's timeline and can contribute beyond the current year. Trocheck checks both boxes. The Red Wings' window is just opening. And he is signed long-term at a $5.625 million cap hit.

However, there is another thing Yzerman has clearly valued. He wants players who have some sort of link to the city of Detroit or the state of Michigan at large. Patrick Kane, Andrew Copp, and J.T. Compher are a couple of players who checked this box when they came to Hockeytown.

Trocheck also checks this box. He moved to Detroit as a teenager, playing junior hockey in the state. He spent four seasons with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit and one with the now-defunct Plymouth Whalers. He was named to the OHL's top prospects game in 2011 and won the Red Tilson Award as league MVP in 2013.

None of this is why the Red Wings should target Trocheck. But all of it does make him a player Yzerman would like to have on the roster. But his play on the ice is what makes him a player Detroit should target.

Trocheck's offensive ability has not traditionally been his calling card. However, he can certainly put up points. In fact, it was only two seasons ago that he produced 77 points for a Rangers team that made the Eastern Conference Finals. He is also strong in the faceoff circle and in the defensive end, both which can help Detroit be better.

The Red Wings are giving up a promising young player and a valued draft pick in this trade. But this is the price to pay to get a player like Trocheck for the postseason push Detroit hopes to have.

Rangers get retool building block in trade proposal

The Rangers have made one major trade already. Artemi Panarin is a member of the Los Angeles Kings following a trade before the NHL's Olympic break. New York has made its plans to retool public, as well, so their intentions are clear heading into the NHL Trade Deadline.

Trocheck has been a big part of New York's success before their recent low points. He has helped the team make the playoffs twice. And in the aforementioned run to the East Final, Trocheck scored 20 points in 18 games. This is a player that can be a force in big moments.

It's hard for the Rangers to part with a player like this. However, they are getting good value in return. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is one of the more promising prospects in hockey. Additionally, they can get a potential first-round pick out of this deal. Both only help New York retool for the future.

New York has a lot riding on this retooling process. It's important they get this whole thing right. Adding a prospect like Brandsegg-Nygard could give them a needed building block for the future.