On Wednesday, the United States Men's Hockey team faced Latvia in its first game of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Already, the game came with a notable moment of controversy.

During the game, a goal was disallowed to the Americans after forward JT Miller was called for goaltender interference against Latvian goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. As a result, some fans took to social media to express their outrage.

“Are these refs high? That looked like some clean puck to me.” @BarstoolTrent on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ban the coach's challenge for international play,” said Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. Additionally, “JT Miller hates America,” @FrankieBorrelli said on X, formerly Twitter, with sarcasm.

Miller is also the team captain of the New York Rangers. This year, Miller has played in 48 games and recorded 14 goals, 22 assists, and 36 points.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 22-29 on the season and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They are ranked last in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference.

The United States Men's Hockey Team is looking to capture its first gold medal at the Olympics since the Miracle on Ice in 1980 in Lake Placid.

Since then, the Americans have medaled twice (2002, 2010).

During the 2022 Beijing Games, the Americans didn't medal. The last time the Americans medaled in the Olympics was in 2010 in Vancouver, when they won silver after losing to Canada in the final.

On Saturday, the Americans are scheduled to play against Denmark. The following day, they will play against Germany.

The playoff round will take place on Feb. 17.