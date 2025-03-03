New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has already run afoul of the National Hockey League Department of Player Safety multiple times in his brief NHL career, and he could soon be getting another call as soon as tomorrow.

During Sunday night's game at Madison Square Garden against the Nashville Predators, Rempe clearly threw his elbow into the head of Nashville's Nick Blankenburg in the first period of play. Blankenburg collapsed to the ice in obvious distress, while Rempe was only assessed a two-minute minor for elbowing.

Rempe is getting more playing time with the Rangers, who designated forward Reilly Smith as a healthy scratch as a likely precursor to a trade; they've also recently traded both Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche.

Rangers forward Matt Rempe was suspended for multiple games earlier this season

Rempe hasn't even reached 50 career NHL games played yet, and he's already been suspended twice. Last season, he was banned for four games after elbowing Jonas Siegenthaler of the New Jersey Devils.

Earlier this season in December, he was forced to sit for eight games for his dirty hit from behind on Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in Dallas.

After returning from that suspension, Rempe admitted that he needs to be more careful on the ice with his play.

“I've got to be a lot smarter, I don't have to make every hit, if that makes sense. I'm so big and I can get going so I've got to be able to pick my hits, to know when to make the hit. I can make an impact with that,” Rempe said. “If I'm going to make every hit, some of them are risky. Guys are trying to duck out of the way at the last second and I'm so big that I catch a piece, or something like that, I'm gone 20 games. I can't let anything like that happen.”

Rempe has appeared in 24 games this season, scoring two goals with two assists while racking up 41 PIM.