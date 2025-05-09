The New York Rangers introduced new head coach Mike Sullivan on Friday. Blueshirt fans have every reason to be excited about bringing in a two-time Stanley Cup Champion. But one of their key players has a rough history with Sullivan dating back to the 4 Nations Face-Off. Rangers' star defenseman Adam Fox had a rough go with Sullivan on Team USA. But the coach cleared up any issues between the two in his introductory presser.

Mike Sullivan says Adam Fox is an "elite player" and that he's excited to work with him pic.twitter.com/clBMBnCQGa — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think he's an elite player in this league,” Sullivan said. “His body of work certainly suggests that. He's still a young guy, he already has a Norris Trophy in his trophy case. I think he's one of the elite defensemen in this league. I look forward to the opportunity of working with him. With the experience at the 4 Nations, I got to know him a little bit better…and I look forward to building that relationship with him. I don't think there's any doubt that Adam is an elite player in this league and we're going to push him to be at his very best.”

The new Rangers coach continued, citing Fox's offensive skill. “He's one of the better power-play defensemen in the league. I don't know that there are many that do a better job quarterbacking the power play the way he does up top. The deception that he has, his ability to scale the line or run the line, the way he processes the game and thinks the game at such a high level, the prospect in that certainly excites me.”

Fox had a rough year for the Rangers and Team USA in 2024-25. He scored ten goals and added 51 assists, both his lowest totals in a full season since his rookie year. For Sullivan at the 4 Nations, he was on the ice when Connor McDavid won the tournament in overtime. Sullivan hopes to get him back on track with the Rangers this year.