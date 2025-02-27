Losing top defenseman Adam Fox is the last thing that the New York Rangers need right now, but the unfortunate reality is that is their current situation.

Fox has been placed on Injured Reserve by the Rangers after getting hurt during their 6-1 win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday night. But he's expected to be able to return before the end of the regular season, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh via X, formerly Twitter.

“Adam Fox is going on injured reserve,” he wrote. “He will be out for ‘a little bit,' I’m told, but the Rangers are confident he will be back for the stretch run of the season.”

It's the latest injury to a significant player on the Rangers; they also lost goaltender Igor Shesterkin, but thanks to the break in the schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, he missed only a single game of New York's schedule.

The Rangers are currently outside of a postseason position

Currently on the outside looking in at the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Rangers could be forced to sell off assets they have on their current roster at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7 if their fortunes don't improve.

The Rangers are in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 29-25-4; they underwent a lengthy skid in November and December that saw them tumble out of the playoff picture.

It's a far-cry from how the Rangers fared in 2023-24 when they were the NHL's top regular season team that later advanced to the Eastern Conference Final. They entered this season with lofty expectations, especially after re-signing Shesterkin to the richest contract in NHL history for a goaltender.

They've already made numerous changes to the roster this season, including trading away captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks along with sending Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken.