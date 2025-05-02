The New York Rangers have landed their next head coach. They fired Peter Laviolette after a disastrous season saw them miss the playoffs. Now, they are bringing in a two-time Stanley Cup Champion to run the bench. The Rangers have hired former Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan as the 38th bench boss in franchise history.

The Penguins and Sullivan parted ways after they missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. While the recent success was not there. Sullivan left as the most successful coach in franchise history. He won the most regular-season and playoff games in Pittsburgh history and is the only coach in franchise history with two Stanley Cups.

Sullivan was an assistant coach for the Rangers from 2009-13 when John Tortorella was the head coach. He was fired by the Philadelphia Flyers this season and has reported interest in returning to Broadway, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Sullivan also played and coached for the Bruins and is from Massachusetts. But the Rangers swooped in and got him before the Bruins did.

While the Rangers got their guy at head coach, they have a lot of other problems to fix. They could trade many of their veterans, including Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin, after such a dismal season. But Chris Drury is still the general manager and hired a win-now coach in Sullivan. That points to a big summer of adding players to this core.

The Rangers are the first team to fill their head coaching vacancy this offseason. While the contract has not been announced, reports were indicating it could be a record-setting deal for Sullivan and New York. Tortorella joining his staff would take a potential replacement off the board.

Sullivan and the Rangers were a reported connection early on in the process. Now, it is official.