The New York Rangers have landed their top head coach choice in Mike Sullivan. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion parted ways with the Pittsburgh Penguins after missing the playoffs in three straight years. That was red meat for the fellow Boston University product Chris Drury, who landed him as his third head coach as Blueshirts GM. Early reporting indicated interest from the Rangers in bringing back John Tortorella as part of Sullivan's staff. Multiple insiders shut that possibility down on Friday.

TSN's Darren Dreger was the first to call the reporting into question. “Some speculation around Torts joining Sully on the NYR bench. I don’t believe there’s anything to that.” Arthur Staple, Rangers reporter for The Athletic, followed up with a similar report. “Not sure if this is out there yet, but seems as though the Tortorella-to-NYR thing isn't true. He won't be on Mike Sullivan's staff as far as I know.”

Tortorella was the Rangers' head coach from 2009-2013, bringing them to the 2012 Eastern Conference Final. It was not until Alain Vigneault came around that Henrik Lundqvist finally made the Cup Final. Since his Rangers tenure ended, Tortorella has led the Blue Jackets and Flyers, winning a Jack Adams Award in 2017 with Columbus.

If he does not land on Sullivan's staff with the Rangers, Tortorella might want one of the seven remaining head coach jobs. He has succeeded in his career by getting the most out of aging cores. But his temperament has not meshed well with young players in either of his last two stops.

How will the Rangers fill out their staff?

Sullivan will have to fill out his staff without two of his long-time compadres. Tortorella is not joining the staff, and neither is former Rangers head coach David Quinn. He is also a BU alumnus and was on Sullivan's staff in Pittsburgh. But Emily Kaplan reported that he is looking for head coaching jobs, including in Pittsburgh.

When looking at Sullivan's staff, do not expect a change at the goaltending coach. Benoit Allaire has been with the team since 2004, coaching Lundqvist and Igor Shesterkin to Vezina Trophies. He has scaled back his coaching duties in recent years, but his importance to the team cannot be overstated.

The Rangers' assistant coaches, Michael Peca and Dan Muse, are still listed on the website. They could remain on Sullivan's staff, or he could be clearing house and bringing in some new faces.