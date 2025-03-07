The New York Rangers are in a desperate fight to earn a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff structure, and they acquired defenseman Carson Soucy in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks in an effort to enhance their status.

The trade, executed less than 24 hours before the NHL's March 7 trade deadline, saw New York send a third-round draft pick in the 2025 draft to the Canucks in exchange for Soucy. The Canucks and Rangers had completed a trade earlier this year when Vancouver sent center J.T. Miller to New York.

The third-round draft pick sent to Vancouver originally belonged to the San Jose Sharks. It also gives the Canucks a pick in that round, as they had previously traded their own selection in a deal with the Montreal Canadiens.

Soucy is a 30-year-old defenseman who spent his first three seasons with the Minnesota Wild before moving on to the Seattle Kraken for two seasons. He has been with the Canucks since the start of the 2023-24 season.

Soucy had his best season with the Kraken in 2021-22 when he scored a career-high 10 goals and added 11 assists for 21 points. The prior year, Soucy score 1 goal and 16 assists while compiling a plus-22 rating.

Soucy has been a positive plus-minus rating until this year

Soucy has had positive plus-minus ratings in each of his first 6 seasons. However, that has not been the case this year, as Soucy is minus-13 while scoring 3 goals and 7 assists with the Canucks.

The Rangers have had multiple injury issues on the blue line this season, and Soucy figures to give them more depth in that area. K'Andre Miller and Will Borgen are skating on the top pair since Adam Fox was placed on the long-term injury list with an upper-body issue.

Soucy is likely to fit in a top-4 roles on the Rangers defense. He has been averaging 18:22 of ice time in his 59 games for the Canucks.