There is excitement in the air as the New York Rangers look to make the playoffs and bounce back from a disastrous season. Now, they hope to have a good 2025-26 NHL season and make some waves in the Eastern Conference. Artemi Panarin has been a Rangers' key player for several seasons. Yet, he is not the Rangers' X-factor who could ultimately carry them to the Stanley Cup.

New York still has +2200 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel. Overall, there is a middle ground, and oddsmakers feel like they can make a run but are not entirely confident in them. The Rangers stumbled through an awful stretch last season, and it cost them dearly. Unfortunately, the struggles cost them a playoff spot.

Panarin is not the Rangers' X-factor to making it back to the playoffs. Yes, he is a Rangers' key player, but he needs help. It's time to look at Panarin's impact as well as the true player who will carry New York back to the playoffs.

Understanding Artemi Panarin's impact

Panarin is in a contract season and has not yet received a new contract offer from the Rangers. Regardless, he will likely still play out this season. Panarin had 37 goals and 52 assists over 80 games last season. Additionally, he had eight power-play goals and 18 power-play assists. Panarin had a 15.6 percent shooting percentage.

Panarin was a major reason why the Rangers ranked 12th in the NHL in goals. Significantly, he is always in the Top 10 in scoring. The Rangers' offense dips without him. Moreover, he creates plays and finishes them. His vision and ability to create plays make him one of the best in the game. When the Rangers are on the power play, he is pulling defenders out of position to help set the stage for Mika Zibanejad or Adam Fox.

Panarin is consistent and has been one of the few truly dependable players on this team. Overall, he is an offensive cushion that provides comfort when the team needs it.

How other Rangers players fit in

Fox and Zibanejad are still core players for the Rangers. Last season, Zibanejad netted 20 goals and 42 assists. Zibanejad also had seven power-play markers and 12 power-play assists. Meanwhile, Fox was solid, generating 10 goals and 51 assists over 74 games. Fox had one power-play conversion while also producing 17 power-play assists.

Fox is the backbone of this defense and has been the top-moving blue-liner for the last few years. Ultimately, health has always been an issue, and Fox has struggled to stay on the ice. Fox gives the Rangers some smooth transitions and also helps the power play. Things fall apart on the power play when he is out of the lineup.

Zibanejad is a top-line center. Amazingly, he is above average on the power play and the penalty kill. The one knock on Zibanejad is his streakiness. Zibanejad can string together several straight games of points and follow it up with a cold streak that is unlike any other. While Fox and Zibanejad are both great players, neither makes as big an impact as their goalie.

Why Igor Shesterkin is the Rangers' X-factor

Goalie Igor Shesterkin wants the Stanley Cup and recognizes that he must play his best to achieve it. Sadly, last season was not his best. Shesterkin went 27-29-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. Ultimately, it was a drop from the previous season when he went 36-17-2 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. Prior to that, Shesterkin went 37-13-8 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916 in the 2022-23 season.

Shesterkin still recorded a 21.6 goals saved above expected in the 2024-25 NHL season. Expect more of the same from him in the 2025-26 NHL season. Yet, the only question is whether Shesterkin has been in a steady decline or if he can still pull himself up. Despite his raw numbers being down, Shesterkin still ranked seventh in the league in goals prevented above average. The underlying stats indicated that he still was a solid netminder for the Rangers despite how bad the team played.

For the Rangers to become an elite team or even make it back to the playoffs, Shesterkin needs to play at an elite level. Shesterkin is the Rangers' X-factor because the team rises and falls with him. Significantly, he can win a game by himself through sheer talent.

Shesterkin is still 29 years old and in his prime. There is still a golden opportunity for him to have a great season and do his best to bring the team back to the playoffs. But as the netminder indicated, the Stanley Cup is the ultimate goal, and Shesterkin will be the Rangers' X-factor in getting them there.