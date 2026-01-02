The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a must-win situation in Week 18 when they take on the Carolina Panthers. With the playoffs right around the corner and with everything on the line, it appears Calijah Kancey is going to give the defense a big boost for Saturday's contest amid his injury concerns.

Reports indicate that Calijah Kancey is set to finally return from a pec injury, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The 24-year-old defensive tackle appears to be good to go after missing several weeks with a torn pec.

“Bucs star DT Calijah Kancey, recovering from a torn pec, will be activated to play in Saturday’s huge game against the Panthers, sources say. A big lift from one of the team’s better players.”

Kancey has been absent since the Buccaneers' 20-19 Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. He suffered a torn pec in that game, which has forced him to miss a majority of the 2025-26 campaign. However, he appears to finally be available in what will be Tampa Bay's most important game of the season.

The third-year defensive lineman proved to be a reliable option for the defense in his first two years in the league. He's started in every game he has played, and should assume the starting role on Saturday against the Panthers. Through 28 games played in his career, Kancey has recorded 55 combined tackles (42 solo), 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Week 18 is a hectic one for the Buccaneers. Not only do they have to defeat the Panthers on Saturday, but the club also needs the Atlanta Falcons to lose to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs could win on Saturday, but if Atlanta pulls off a victory over New Orleans, then Carolina would clinch the NFC South title.