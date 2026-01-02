As the New England Patriots prepare for their final game of the regular season, defensive tackle Christian Barmore has found himself in legal trouble. However, Barmore isn't yet ready to address it.

Prior to their matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the defensive tackle was asked numerous questions about is legal issues. Barmore answered all of them with the same phrase, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.

“I'm focus on Miami. Playing football,” Barmore repeated.

The defensive tackle is facing a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident within the family/household in August. His arraignment is now scheduled for February. With the legal process still playing out, the league nor Patriots have levied any repercussions.

Until penalties come, New England plans on playing Barmore. Still, there will continue to be a dark cloud over him until anything is resolved. It wouldn't shocking if he is continually asked about the situation at press conference. But at the same time, it appears Barmore has a defense mechanism in place.

On the field, the defensive tackle has put up 26 tackles, nine quarterback hits and a sack on the season. As the Patriots take on the Dolphins and compete in the playoffs, Barmore should play a big role barring a sudden suspension.

But both he and the team will soon need to answer for the allegations. Unless the legal situation plays out quicker than expected, it will remain an elephant in the room. While the focus may be on the Dolphins for now, Barmore will eventually need to turn his attention to his off-field issues.