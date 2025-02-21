Team Canada picked up a win over Team USA on Thursday night securing the 4 Nations Face-Off championship. Canada forward Brad Marchand responded to trash talk from USA's Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. Matthew said, “It's our time now,” after Team USA's win over Team Canada earlier in the tournament.

Marchand, who is no stranger to trash talk, responded to Matthew's claim of Canada being overtaken by the United States in the sport.

“The Tkachuk brothers, they play their game, they do what they do. Sometimes when you shoot your mouth off in the media, it bites you,” Marchand said. “You can do that during the season, but when you're playing best-on-best, it's different.”

Marchand was one of Team Canada's veterans during the tournament, explained how Matthew gave Team Canada additional motivation.

“They got a little bit ahead of themselves,” Marchand said. “But they're great players. There's not many guys in the league that do what they do, and they're extremely effective. But when you start giving teams ammo, it can work against you.”

Marchand gave high praise to Team USA following the Tournament, as he was impressed with their level of play.

“I said it's the best team that we've ever played against. I didn't say the best team ever,” Marchand said.

Sidney Crosby honored Brad Marchand after Canadian win

Following Team Canada's win over Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, Sidney Crosby, Team Canada's captain, selected Marchand as the first teammate to hand the trophy off to after raising it.

“We were in Boston, he was an older guy,” Crosby said. “Him being in his home building here, and being right next to me worked out well.”

Crosby and Marchand have never been teammates in NHL play, but they have played together on the Canadian National team.

Crosby was impressed by Nathan MacKinnon's play in the Tournament which earned him MVP status.

“It’s really clutch,” Crosby said. “In big moments he’s done that time and time again. He’s stepped up and he did it for us. Knowing him and what he puts into it, similar to Connor, I know what it means to him, so I’m happy for him to get rewarded and happy to see him have a great tournament. He deserves it.”

MacKinnon enjoyed the experience of playing in the event.

“It was fun,” MacKinnon said. “The 4 Nations kind of caught on fire. I’m sure everyone didn’t really know what to expect. There were questions about it being like an All-Star game, and people didn’t know the players’ mindset coming in, and rightfully so, but guys took this very seriously to represent your country.”

NHL teams return to action beginning on Saturday. The teammates from the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters will go back to competing against each other.