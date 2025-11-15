The four-year association between David Kampf and the Toronto Maple Leafs came to an end this week when the team gave the 30-year-old center his unconditional release.

The relationship between Kampf and Maple Leafs fell apart when the team tried to assign him to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. However, Kampf wanted no part of the demotion and he refused the assignment. As a result, the Maple Leafs decided he was no longer needed in the organization.

Kampf should have an opportunity to get back into the NHL. The Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins are among the interested teams, according to The Athletic. Kampf is not a high-octane player who is going to light up the scoreboard. He has never scored more than 11 goals in any of his eight seasons in the league. However, he has been an effective utility player with some key defensive skills. He is also known for his ability to kill penalties and win more than his share of faceoffs.

Kampf did not appear to be a player that fit in head coach Craig Berube's system. As a result, Berube was not satisfied with his performance or what he brought to the Maple Leafs.

Canadiens and Penguins have a need for defensive help

The Canadiens may be one of the teams that comes calling for Kampf. The Habs are dominated by right-handed shooting centers in Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, Kirby Dach and Oliver Kapanen. The left-handed Kampf would give them a bit more flexibility in that area. His penalty-killing strength would also be an asset for the Canadiens since they are below average in that area.

The interest from the Penguins relates to the presence of general manager Kyle Dubas. He signed Kampf to a free-agent contract with the Maple Leafs shortly after he left the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the 2021-22 season. The Penguins general manager liked Kampf's characteristics and he could be a contributor to a team that has played surprisingly well in the first quarter of the season.