Veteran forward Jack Roslovic is still left unsigned amid the ongoing NHL free agency. He is coming off a one-year stint with the Carolina Hurricanes, with whom he had a quality campaign in the 2024-25 NHL season. But at the moment, the 28-year-old center is looking to start anew for another team, assuming that the Hurricanes will not be inking him to a new contract.

Roslovic appears to be gaining more attention from teams in the market, especially since other free agents have already been scooped up. Among the clubs being linked to Roslovic are the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Washington Capitals, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet mentioned those teams in last Sunday's episode of the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast.

“It makes sense to me because he has a history with Auston Matthews,” Friedman said (h/t Sportsnet). “They played together at the U.S. national development team, so I could see this connection. Roslovic is also a right-hand shot. You know he is a veteran. He’s been around a long time. Matthews obviously knows him. I’m curious to see if that happens.”

The Maple Leafs have just parted ways with Mitch Marner, who is now with the Vegas Golden Knights, so someone like Roslovic can help out in filling the void left by Marner .

After losing forward And Mangiapane and missing out on Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency, the Capitals could add some scoring punch by signing Roslovic.

“I also heard the Capitals took a long look at Jack Roslovic, who still is not signed, so we’ll see what goes on there,” said Friedman (h/t Chris Cerullo of Russian Machine Never Breaks).

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks and the Buffalo Sabres are the two other teams reportedly interested in Roslovic, who was selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He played his first four seasons in the league with the Jets before going to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Roslovic also suited up for the New York Rangers before signing a one-year contract worth $2.8 million with the Hurricanes in July of 2024.

During his stay with the Canes, Roslovic recorded 22 goals with 17 assists for 39 points.