Hockey fans are glued to their television screens at this time now that the 4 Nations Final between Team USA and Team Canada is underway. Team Canada dealt with a few lineup changes prior to the contest. However, it did not inhibit their abilities on the ice. Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring in the 4 Nations Final and gave the Canadians a massive 1-0 lead.

The goal has sparked a ton of reactions on social media. MacKinnon received a ton of praise from fans for his clutch goal. The Colorado Avalanche star is one of the best players in the NHL at this time. And his talents are certainly being recognized at the 4 Nations tournament.

“Nathan Raymond MacKinnon — The First of His Name, The Warden of Nova Scotia and The Defender of the Rocky Mountains — likely won’t be invited to any Fourth of July cookouts this year,” another fan wrote on social media following the goal.

MacKinnon is the only player in this tournament with four or more goals, according to Big Head Hockey. He is certainly making a case for Tournament MVP if Team Canada hangs on to win this game. If they do, it will mark the Canadians' first major international best-on-best win since 2014.

However, Team USA certainly won't go down without a fight. Especially considering this game is on American soil — taking place at TD Garden in Boston. There is a lot of hockey left to be played in what promises to be a thrilling 4 Nations Final.