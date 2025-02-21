Hockey fans are glued to their television screens at this time now that the 4 Nations Final between Team USA and Team Canada is underway. Team Canada dealt with a few lineup changes prior to the contest. However, it did not inhibit their abilities on the ice. Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring in the 4 Nations Final and gave the Canadians a massive 1-0 lead.

The goal has sparked a ton of reactions on social media. MacKinnon received a ton of praise from fans for his clutch goal. The Colorado Avalanche star is one of the best players in the NHL at this time. And his talents are certainly being recognized at the 4 Nations tournament.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Team Canada star Josh Morrissey will miss the 4 Nations Final against Team USA.
Canada hit with brutal Josh Morrissey update before 4 Nations Final
JT Miller, Brock Faber, and Zach Werenski all with Team USA on sides. Donald Trump in the middle
Team USA players and staff react to 4 Nations pregame call from Donald Trump
Seth Jarvis and Travis Konecy. Both with Team Canada
Canada makes lineup change for Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off final

“Nathan Raymond MacKinnon — The First of His Name, The Warden of Nova Scotia and The Defender of the Rocky Mountains — likely won’t be invited to any Fourth of July cookouts this year,” another fan wrote on social media following the goal.

MacKinnon is the only player in this tournament with four or more goals, according to Big Head Hockey. He is certainly making a case for Tournament MVP if Team Canada hangs on to win this game. If they do, it will mark the Canadians' first major international best-on-best win since 2014.

However, Team USA certainly won't go down without a fight. Especially considering this game is on American soil — taking place at TD Garden in Boston. There is a lot of hockey left to be played in what promises to be a thrilling 4 Nations Final.