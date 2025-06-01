In the final Inside the NBA broadcast on TNT, there's no doubt that hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson made it a memorable one as the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks on Saturday in Game 6, 125-108. As O'Neal didn't hold back on the broadcast's move to ESPN, he would drop the F-bomb along with Smith when discussing their transition to the other network.

O'Neal would proclaim that the team is not coming to mess around, and when realizing it's the last show for the network, he dropped the actual F-word. The same sentiments would be echoed by Smith.

“And to that new network we’re coming to, we're not coming to F around. Since it’s the last show, [I’ll] say it, we’re not coming to f*** around,” O'Neal said. “We're kicking a**, we're taking names, and we're taking over. Ok? I love you guys, I appreciate you guys, but hey, and we're coming over to take over that next network too.”

As for Barkley, he took a less fired-up approach, saying that it will be an “honor and a privilege” to work for ESPN.

“To ESPN, it's gonna be an honor and a privilege to work for you guys. You guys are the No. 1 sports network in history. I’m excited for it, you guys have some tremendous talents over there. I’m looking forward to co-working with those guys.

A “new beginning” for the TNT crew, including Shaquille O'Neal

As O'Neal has been a staple of the TNT NBA broadcasts, fans will remember the countless hilarious, insightful, and memorable moments. On the broadcast, he would also have a message on how it's a “new beginning” for the rest of the team moving to ESPN.

“There is an old saying that when something passes away, something is reborn. And yes, it is the ending of Inside the NBA on TNT,” O'Neal said. “But it is a new beginning for us. I’m glad we’re still together on whatever network we go to. And whatever network we’re coming to, we’re bringing the pain. Just letting you know right now. I know everybody is sad, ‘Oh, it isn’t gonna be the same show.’ The show is still here, baby. You can never kill the four horsemen.”

It remains to be seen where the Inside the NBA crew will debut come their ESPN tenure.