After 36 years, the beloved NBA on TNT program will finally come to an end. While the fan-favorite ‘Inside the NBA' crew will remain intact, the league will no longer broadcast games on the TNT channel, with the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals marking the end of its legendary run. As the winning head coach of the final broadcast, the Indiana Pacers' Rick Carlisle sent Ernie Johnson and crew off with an emotional message.

“Ernie, I just want to say, congratulations to TNT on a fabulous, unbelievable run that's coming to an end,” Carlisle said. “We're all very sad about that, but you're a man of great class. Congrats.”

Carlisle thanked Johnson after the latter presented him with the Bob Cousy Trophy for winning the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. Carlisle's Pacers took down the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 on their home court to clinch the franchise's first NBA Finals berth since 2000.

Johnson would also present the Larry Bird Trophy, given to the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, to Pacers forward Pascal Siakam. The 31-year-old averaged 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game against the Knicks, including three 30-point games to propel Indiana to another series upset.

‘Inside the NBA' to continue in 2025-2026

NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
While the iconic NBA on TNT programming will come to an unfortunate end in 2025, Johnson will continue working with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith on ‘Inside the NBA.' The show's rights were purchased by ESPN, which will continue broadcasting the popular programming on its channels.

Despite the show's continuation, Johnson was still visibly emotional as he signed off of his last broadcast with TNT. Leaving the directors, producers and crew members he worked with for decades evidently hit him hard, as Johnson admitted on-air he wishes he could remain with TNT for the rest of his career.

NBA on TNT commentators, including Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle, Reggie Miller, Stan Van Gundy, and others, all wore their emotions on their sleeves after calling their final game with the network. While TNT's NBA chapter closes, the channel still appears to be one of the central homes of March Madness, though that is subject to change.