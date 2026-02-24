The Detroit Red Wings probably could not have asked for better positioning ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline. After nine consecutive missed postseasons, the Wings are 33-19-6 and third place in the Atlantic Division at the tail end of the Olympic break.

It's looking likely that the storied franchise will break the long playoff drought in 2025-26, and general manager Steve Yzerman is reportedly eyeing a specific roster upgrade before next Friday.

“The Detroit Red Wings are among the teams scouring the trade market for help on the blueline and are hoping to acquire a top-four defenceman, preferably with a right shot by the trade deadline,” reported The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta on Monday.

The hockey insider continued: “With the deadline 10 days away, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has been exploring his options, according to multiple league sources, though it is unclear if he has made traction towards a deal. The Red Wings reportedly expressed interest in Rasmus Andersson earlier in the season before the Calgary Flames traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights, while Detroit has also been linked to Philadelphia Flyers rearguard Rasmus Ristolainen.”

The Red Wings are one of few National Hockey League contenders who will not be at all restricted by the salary cap; they currently have over $45 million in cap space to work with ahead of the deadline.

The blue line in Motown is led by Moritz Seider, and it's a young group overall, with players like Jacob Bernard-Docker, Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Albert Johansson all making an impact.

Ristolainen would be a strong addition to Detroit's defensive unit, and could drop a player like Travis Hamonic out of the lineup. Other options include St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk, San Jose Sharks' Mario Ferraro and Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley, among others.

Red Wings also looking for a center?

Pagnotta also believes the Red Wings are trying to upgrade down the middle ahead of the stretch run, and they've zeroed in on Blues star forward Robert Thomas, who helped St. Louis capture a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

“Thomas, 26, has five more years remaining on his contract after this season and comes with an $8.125 million salary cap hit,” Pagnotta wrote. “He also owns a full no-trade clause and while the Blues are willing to take calls on him, he will have to approve any trade the team attempts to complete.”

If Yzerman were able to bring a player of Thomas' caliber to Michigan — he has been nearly a point-per-game player for most of his career — it would be an immediate upgrade over Andrew Copp and JT Compher. Thomas could take over at 2C, giving the roster an excellent one-two punch of him and gold medallist Dylan Larkin.

Although it's been an excellent showing so far in 2025-26, there's still a lot of work for the Red Wings to do in a crowded Atlantic Division that is better than it's been in years.

It'll be interesting to see if Yzerman and the front office make a splash between now and Friday ahead of a critical two months.