The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone after months of rumor and speculation. Deadline Day itself was a chaotic affair with multiple big moves. However, there were also some major moves before March 7th. One of those moves involved the Edmonton Oilers trading for Jake Walman in a deal with the San Jose Sharks.

The Oilers acquired Walman from the Sharks in the early hours of Friday morning. In exchange, Edmonton sent a conditional 2026 first-round pick and prospect forward Carl Berglund. Edmonton has the right to keep its first-round pick in 2026 if it lands within the top 12, according to PuckPedia. Instead, the Sharks would get their 2027 first-round pick. If they trade their 2027 first-rounder, the 2026 selection goes to San Jose unconditionally.

This is an intriguing trade for multiple reasons. And it's a deal that could very well work out for both sides. With no further ado, let's hand out grades to the Oilers and Sharks for the Jake Walman trade ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Sharks trade Jake Walman

The Sharks traded for Walman back before the 2024 NHL Draft. San Jose acquired Walman from the Detroit Red Wings alongside a second-round pick. Going the other way was future considerations. Oftentimes, this is essentially nothing in the NHL.

San Jose already came out well for getting a top-four defenseman and a second-round pick basically for free. They looked even better when the Toronto, Ontario native turned in a career season. Before the trade, Walman scored six goals and a career-high 32 points through 50 games in 2024-25.

San Jose could have held onto Walman if they desired. However, general manager Mike Grier decided to cash in. He turned his top-four defenseman into a first-round pick and a prospect. This is incredible asset management on behalf of the Sharks.

They took advantage of a seller's market and continued to set themselves up nicely for the future. There are a lot of good vibes in San Jose despite the poor record. Trades like this are a reason why the future is bright for the Sharks.

Oilers trade for Jake Walman

The Oilers wanted to add a defenseman to their roster before the deadline passed. Edmonton had signed John Klingberg to a contract before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. However, they recognized that adding another defenseman could go a long way.

Walman is a good fit for this team. He does have some defensive shortcomings that could limit his role on the team. But Oilers fans got a good glimpse of what he can bring on Saturday night. The Toronto native delivered a crunching hit to Dallas Stars trade pickup Mikko Rantanen. And he delivered a fantastic outlet pass to Zach Hyman for his second goal of the game.

Walman is going to play a top-four role, and he can help unleash players like Hyman, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl. Of course, those last two don't need help being unleashed offensively. But any player who can generate scoring chances for McDavid and Draisaitl is a player that Edmonton will welcome with open arms.

The Oilers are trying to win a Stanley Cup in 2025. The cost paid to make this deal isn't something they will be overly concerned about. Walman is a good fit for this team, and he could come up massive for the Oilers come time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Grades and final thoughts

Both the Oilers and Sharks receive high marks for the Jake Walman trade. The Sharks receive a slightly higher grade for their impeccable asset management here. In saying this, it's a deal that works out for all involved. San Jose stocks its draft capital, Edmonton adds at a position of need, and Walman has a chance to contend for a Stanley Cup.

San Jose Sharks grade: A+

Edmonton Oilers: A-