The Chicago Bulls played host to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. It also marked the return of one of Chicago's favorite players, Taj Gibson.

When he checked into the game, Gibson received a warm welcome from the fans at the United Center, per RealMikeyBets on X, formerly Twitter. Furthermore, Gibson, 40, said he wasn't sure he could come back to play, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

The last time Gibson was in town was to bear witness for former teammate Derrick Rose's jersey retirement ceremony on January 24 against the Boston Celtics.

Standing ovation for Taj Gibson in 2026. pic.twitter.com/SsLoUKSeFS — MikeyBets (@RealMikeyBets) March 17, 2026

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In February, Gibson signed a two-year contract with the Grizzlies after the Kyle Anderson buyout. On March 13, he made his debut, playing 13 minutes and scoring 3 points as the Grizzlies lost to the Detroit Pistons 126-110. Last year, Gibson played for the Charlotte Hornets and, before that, for the Pistons.

However, Gibson left his mark with the Bulls. He played in Chicago from 2009 to 2017, coming out of USC. In 2010, Gibson made the NBA All-Rookie Team, and in 2014, he was the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year.

Along the way, Gibson became known as an effective defensive presence, particularly in blocking. Plus, the Bulls made two playoff appearances during his tenure in 2011 and 2015. In 2011, they finished with a 62-20 record and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

Four years later, the Bulls finished with a 50-32 record. Eventually, they would lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.