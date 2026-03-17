Trae Young has been a pleasant addition to the Washington Wizards. The former fifth overall pick was traded to DC from the Atlanta Hawks during the trade deadline this season. Unfortunately, Young suffered an injury during the Wizards' game against the Golden State Warriors. After taking a hit to his lower body, the point guard has been ruled out of the game with a quad contusion.

Young collided with Warriors guard Will Richard during their game on Monday night. The Wizards guard came up limping after the play in clear pain. He stayed for one more possession after being called for an offensive foul, then was taken out of the game. Young never returned from the locker room.

Young left the game in the middle of the third quarter in what was his best game in a Wizards jersey. Through two and a half quarters, Young collected 21 points and five assists. He shot 7-of-10 from the field as Washington trailed Golden State by ten points during the quarter.

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Young was traded to the Wizards in the middle of the 2025-2026 season after more than seven years with the Hawks. While Young enjoyed success in the early parts of his career, both he and Atlanta stalled out over the last few years. Thus, Atlanta felt that it was time to move on from the small point guard. Washington in return sent Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum.

In four games with the Wizards (including this game), Young is averaging 13.8 points per game and 6.5 assists per game. He dealt with quad and knee injuries even when he was a Hawk, with him only making his debut earlier this week. The star point guard was just starting to get his feet under him after being traded to a new yeam for the first time.