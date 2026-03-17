The Washington Commanders have added plenty of bodies to their backfield mix for 2026. But names like Rachaad White and Jerome Ford don’t move the needle. And here is why the Commanders must target a running back star in the NFL Draft after White and Ford moves.

First, the theme matters. And the Commanders have made their 2026 theme, “younger and faster.” White and Ford don’t bring that to the table. Plus, they also re-added last year’s clunker in Jeremy McNichols. Furthermore, they currently have Jacory Croskey-Merritt as their projected starter.

Nobody is doing Savannah Bananas backflips because of excitement over that backfield group. It’s unexciting. And the Commanders need offensive excitement other than Jayden Daniels. The defense needs to fear the Commanders’ running back as a home-run threat.

And one Notre Dame star is waiting in the draft.

Will the Commanders even get a shot at RB Jeremiyah Love?

At least one expert believes Love will be available when the Commanders get their turn at Roger Goodell’s podium, according to ESPN.

Let’s see: Fernando Mendoza to the Raiders, and David Bailey to the Jets. So far, so good. Arvell Reese to the Cardinals and Carnell Tate to the Titans. That’s the first hiccup. If the Titans don’t draft a defensive player because of Robert Saleh’s arrival, wouldn’t they get Love instead of Tate? Not so, said Field Yates.

“Much of this offseason for Tennessee will be dedicated to improving the supporting cast around second-year quarterback Cam Ward,” Yates wrote. “Signing slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was a good start, but adding Tate would further that commitment. He is a sure-handed, nuanced, and detailed route runner who averaged over 17 yards per reception during his final college season. Tate is among the most pro-ready prospects and would carve out a significant role in Tennessee from the jump.”

Then the Giants get Caleb Downs, and the Browns follow with Monroe Freeling. Suddenly, the door swings wide open for a Commanders’ coup, getting one of the draft’s most talented players.

If the draft falls this way, the Commanders should be hootin’ and hollerin’ in the war room.

“The Commanders landed one of the best free agent pass rushers in Odafe Oweh, which checks the box for their most pressing need and enables general manager Adam Peters to take my No. 2 prospect in this class,” Yates wrote. “We can debate the merits of taking a running back early in perpetuity. But Love is a dynamic, dual-threat player who would instantly supercharge what was a middle-of-road backfield last season.

“Teaming up Love with Jayden Daniels could be a lot of fun.”

Article Continues Below

Fun, yes. The Commanders indeed want Daniels under center more often in 2026. But imagine the defensive nightmare for read-option and run-pass option plays with Daniels and Love working in tandem.

And that would be, no doubt, great, according to Love himself, according to a post on X by CWallSports.

“It'll be great,” he said. “I feel like we'll be a great little duo in the backfield. Jayden Daniels can use his feet very well and pass the ball very well. And then you add me in there, I can run the ball, I can do blocking, I can receive. So, if I were to go to the Commanders, I feel like me and Jayden Daniels pair together pretty well.”

Why is RB Jermiyah Love the right pick?

It comes down to threat. And it starts in the NFC East. The Commanders have to find a way to match the threats of other teams in the division.

The Cowboys have the receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. They also have a veteran quarterback in Dak Prescott, who is playing some of the best football of his career.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and, for now at least, receiver AJ Brown.

And while the Giants have an unproven quarterback, they have one of the better receivers in the NFL in Malik Nabers. And Cam Skattebo looked like a star in the making before his injury last season.

Washington has a dynamic young quarterback, but the running back room is middling. And the Commanders' WR1, Terry McLaurin, is either past his prime or very close to it.